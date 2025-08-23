'Who is scared of an FIR?': RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on being booked for social media on PM Modi In a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav posted an animated photo of PM Modi, portraying him as a shopkeeper. The signboard of the satirical shop read: "famous shop for 'jumlas'." It further read that "every promise is a 'jumla' and it is a 100 per cent guarantee."

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said he is not afraid of a first information report (FIR) and stressed that he would continue to speak the truth. His remark comes after he was booked for his 'objectionable' post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar's Gayaji.

"Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word 'jumla' has also become a crime... They fear the truth... We are not scared of any FIR and we speak the truth," the former Bihar deputy chief minister was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

What was Yadav's post?

In a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Yadav posted an animated photo of PM Modi, portraying him as a shopkeeper. The signboard of the satirical shop read: "famous shop for 'jumlas'." It further read that "every promise is a 'jumla' and it is a 100 per cent guarantee."

"Today, the vote thief will come to Gaya, Bihar, and will tell lie after lie in front of the Biharis," the post read.

FIR against Yadav in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh

In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a case has been registered against Yadav after a complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Milind Narote.

The FIR was registered under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A case was also registered against Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after a complaint by BJP leader Shilpi Gupta. The complaint was registered under sections 353(2) (spreading rumours) and 197(1)A (making allegations through a picture) of the BNS.

In the complaint, Gupta alleged that the RJD leader's post "indecorous comment" against PM Modi caused "immense anger among the people of the country." She further said that the post "created significant resentment among the general public and BJP workers."