Who is Rohini Acharya's husband? All about Singapore-based investment banker married to Lalu Prasad's daughter

Patna:

Soon after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered its worst-ever defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya made explosive allegations against her own family. In an emotional social-media post, she announced that she was cutting all ties with her family and was also quitting politics. Her posts triggered discussions about the growing feud in the Yadav family and also brought attention to her personal life, including her husband, children and in-laws. Opening up on X (formerly Twitter), Rohini wrote about the backlash she faced within her family. “For me, it became a huge sin that I didn’t look after my family, my three children, didn’t take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney…” “I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it’s been called dirty.”“May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini," she posted on X.

In another post, she added, “They took away my home, my rights, my dignity — and made me an orphan.”

Who is Rohini Acharya’s husband?

Rohini Acharya married Samaresh Singh in 2002. He is the son of Rao Ranvijay Singh, a former officer of Income Tax Commissioner rank. The couple has been settled in Singapore, where they live with their three children, according to various reports.

Samaresh Singh is reportedly the Managing Director (Investment Banking Mergers & Acquisitions) at Evercore, Singapore. The reports adds that Singh holds a BA in Economics degree from Delhi University including Master’s in Economics, Finance and International Business from Delhi School of Economics and MBA (Finance) from INSEAD Business School

The long-time family dispute

Rohini's dramatic exit comes at a time when the RJD is facing severe internal unrest. Her brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, had earlier been expelled from both the family and the party. He formed his own political outfit, which performed poorly in the elections. The 2025 Bihar poll results were a major setback for RJD, winning only 25 out of the 140 seats it contested, while NDA allies swept the state.