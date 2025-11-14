Who is leading/trailing in Bhagalpur and Banka districts of Bihar in 2025? Bihar Election Results 2025: The results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are currently underway as the counting began at 8:00 AM. Here we take a look at two key districts - Bhagalpur and Banka - and the leading and trailing candidates.

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections got underway at 8 AM on November 14. There seems to be a gripping contest between the two sides, with the Exit polls being closely contested but giving an edge to the National Democratic Party over the Mahagathbandhan. The results will decide whether the state remains under the NDA’s 'double-engine' government or sees the Mahagathbandhan return to power under Tejashwi Yadav.

All 243 seats were contested in the two phases on November 6 and 11. The state saw record voter turnout as voters thronged to their polling booths to choose their preferred candidates and parties. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 65.08% of voters participated in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 69.20%, marking the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar.

In Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), includes allies such as the Janata Dal (United) [JDU], Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Meanwhile, the Congress has allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

As the counting of the votes continues, here are the trends of the leading and trailing candidates in the Bhagalpur and Banka districts.

Leading/trailing candidates in Bhagalpur district:

