  Who is leading/trailing in Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Khagaria districts of Bihar in 2025?

Who is leading/trailing in Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Khagaria districts of Bihar in 2025?

Bihar Assembly Elections.
Bihar Assembly Elections.
Patna:

The counting of votes for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 AM on November 14, following record voter turnouts in the two-phase polling held on November 6 and 11. The first phase saw 65.98% voter participation, while the second phase recorded an even higher turnout of 68.52%, marking the highest in the state’s history. All 243 seats were contested, and voters eagerly awaited the outcome to see whether the NDA government would continue or the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, would return to power. Exit polls indicate a tight contest, with a slight edge for the NDA.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, includes allies such as the JDU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), HAM, and RLM, while the Mahagathbandhan combines the RJD, Congress, Left parties, and VIP. As counting progresses, early trends are emerging in key districts, including Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, and Khagaria, showing the competition between leading and trailing candidates is highly competitive, reflecting the intense political battle shaping the future of Bihar’s governance.

Stay tuned for all the list of leading and trailing candidates from Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Khagaria 

Aurangabad

Constituency No. Constituency Name Leading Candidate  Party
219 Goh    
220 Obra    
221 Nabinagar    
222 Kutumba    
223 Aurangabad    
224 Rafiganj    

Gaya

Constituency No. Constituency Name Leading Candidate Party 

225

Gurua

    
226 Sherghati    
227 Imamganj    
228 Barachatti    
229 Bodh Gaya    
230 Gaya Town    
231 Tikari    
232 Belaganj    
233 Atri    
234 Wazirganj    

Nawada

Constituency No. Constituency Name Leading Candidate Party 
235 Rajauli    
236 Hisua    
237 Nawada    
238 Gobindpur    
239 Warisaliganj    

Khagaria

Constituency No. Constituency Name Leading Candidate Party
148 Alauli    
149 Khagaria    
150 Beldaur    
151 Parbatta    
