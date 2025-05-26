Who is Anushka Yadav? Tej Pratap's mystery 'woman' sparks political storm in Bihar Tej Pratap, who is the elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, made the confession in a Facebook post, sharing a photograph of himself with his current flame. However, he later claimed that his Facebook page had been "hacked".

Anushka Yadav's name has triggered a political storm in Bihar after Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former state minister, publicly claimed on social media that he had been in a long-standing relationship with her.

In a surprising and sensational revelation, a post appeared on Tej Pratap's verified Facebook account stating that he and Anushka had been "in love and in a relationship for 12 years." The post included a photo of the two together, which quickly went viral and sparked widespread debate online.

Yadav was married to Aishwarya Rai in 2018, the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws. The couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court here.

Tej Pratap attempted damage control

As the controversy grew, Tej Pratap attempted damage control, claiming his Facebook account had been hacked. He later took to X, denying responsibility for the post and calling the shared photo 'edited'. He also accused unknown individuals of trying to 'defame and harass' him and his family.

However, by that time, the situation had spiraled. The post had already provoked intense public scrutiny and political consequences.

Later on Sunday (May 26), RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his son from both the party and the family, citing 'irresponsible behavior' as the reason for the drastic action.

Who is Anushka Yadav?

Very little is publicly known about Anushka Yadav, the woman at the center of the latest controversy involving Tej Pratap. She appears to keep a low profile, with no evident ties to any political family or public-facing profession. It is believed that Anushka hails from Bihar, and the two are said to have met more than a decade ago.

According to reports, Anushka does not come from a political background, which adds an element of intrigue to her alleged association with the high-profile RJD figure.

There is limited information available about her educational qualifications or career. However, in the now-deleted Facebook post, Tej Pratap referred to her as a significant part of his life. Some media outlets have also reported that Anushka is the sister of one of Tej Pratap’s close friends.

