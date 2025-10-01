Which leader holds the record for the shortest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar for 5 days?

In the long and eventful political history of Bihar, one name stands out for an unusually brief yet historically significant tenure: Satish Prasad Singh, who served as the state's Chief Minister for only five days, from January 28 to February 1, 1968. At the time, Singh was a first-time MLA, but managed to head a short-lived coalition government. Singh was Bihar’s first non-upper caste CM.
Satish Prasad Singh later moved to national politics. In 1980, he was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha from Khagaria as a Congress MP. Decades later, in 2013, he briefly joined the BJP, only to resign in protest over what he called the party’s failure to adequately represent the Kushwaha community in Lok Sabha elections. Singh passed away in 2020 at the age of 87 due to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Delhi.
|Nme of the Chief Minister
|From
|To
|Name of the party
|22 Feb 2015
|Incumbent
|JD(U)
|Jitan Ram Manjhi
|20 May 2014
|22 Feb 2015
|JD(U)
|Nitish Kumar
|24 Nove 2005
|19 May 2014
|JD(U)
|President's rule
|7 March 2005
|24 Nove 2025
|-
|
Rabri Devi
|11 March 2000
|6 March 2005
|RJD
|Nitish Kumar
|3 March 2000
|10 March 2000
|JD(U)
|Rabri Devi
|9 March 1999
|2 March 2000
|RJD
|President's rule
|11 Feb 1999
|9 March
|-
|Rabri Devi
|25 July 1997
|11 Feb 1999
|RJD
|Lalu Prasad Yadav
|4 April 1995
|25 July
|JD, RJD
|President's rule
|28 March 1995
|4 Apr 1995
|-
|Lalu Prasad Yadav
|10 March 1990
|28 March 1995
|JD
|Jagannath Mishra
|6 Dec 1989
|10 March 1990
|Congress
|Satyendra Narayan Sinha
|11 March 1989
|6 Dec 1989
|Congress
|Bhagwat Jha Azad
|14 Feb 1988
|10 Mar 1989
|Congress
|Bindeshwari Dubey
|12 Mar 1985
|13 Feb 1988
|Congress
|Chandrashekar Singh
|14 Aug 1983
|12 March 1985
|Congress
|Jagannath Mishra
|8 June 1980
|14 Aug 1983
|Congress
|President's rule
|17 Feb 1980
|8 Jun 1980
|Ram Sundar Das
|21 Apr 1979
|17 Feb 1980
|JNP
|Karpoori Thakur
|24 Jun 1977
|21 Apr 1979
|JNP
|President's rule
|30 Apr 1977
|24 Jun 1977
|-
|Jagannath Mishra
|11 Apr 1975
|30 Apr 1977
|Congress
|Abdul Ghafoor
|2 Jul 1973
|11 Apr 1975
|Congress
|Kedar Pandey
|19 Mar 1972
|2 Jul 1973
|Congress
|President rule
|9 Jan 1972
|19 Mar 1972
|-
|Bhola Paswan Shastri
|2 Jun 1971
|9 Jan 1972
|Congress
|Karpoori Thakur
|22 Dec 1970
|2 Jun 1971
|Socialist Party
|Daroga Prasad Rai
|16 Feb 1970
|22 Dec 1970
|Congress
|Presidents rule
|6 Jul 1969
|16 Feb 1970
|-
|Bhola Paswan Shastri
|22 Jun 1969
|4 Jul 1969
|INC(O)
|Harihar Singh
|26 Feb 1969
|22 Jun 1969
|Congress
|Presidents rule
|29 June 1968
|26 Feb 1969
|-
|Bhola Paswan Shastri
|22 March 1968
|29 Jun 1968
|Congress (O)
|BP Mandal
|1 Feb 1968
|2 Mar 1968
|Congress
|Satish Prasad Singh
|28 Jan 1968
|1 Feb 1968
|Congress
|Mahamaya Prasad Sinha
|5 March 1967
|28 Jan 1968
|JKD
|KB Sahay
|2 Oct 1963
|5 March 1967
|Congress
|Binodanand Jha
|18 Feb 1961
|2 Oct 1963
|Congress
|Deep Narayan Singh
|1 Feb 1961
|18 Feb 1961
|Congress
|Krishna Singh
|2 April
|31 Jan 1961
|Congress
A close second
Singh’s record of the shortest tenure as CM of Bihar is closely followed by Nitish Kumar, who served for just seven days from March 3 to March 10, 2000. Backed by the Vajpayee-led NDA government at the centre, Nitish was appointed CM despite lacking majority support in the 324-member state assembly. Faced with an inevitable defeat in the vote of confidence, he resigned after just a week.
Bihar elections
As Bihar prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, the Election Commission has released the final voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the total number of eligible voters now stands at 7.42 crore, after the removal of 65 lakh ineligible voters and addition of over 21.5 lakh new voters. In Patna district, the updated list includes 48.15 lakh voters across 14 constituencies 1.63 lakh more than the previous draft.
However, the process has not been without controversy. Opposition parties have accused the EC of manipulating the voter rolls to benefit the BJP, sparking multiple petitions in the Supreme Court. While the court refused to stop the SIR process, it made it clear that legal challenges could still invalidate the final list if wrongdoing is proven. The final hearing on the SIR process is set for October 7, just days after an EC team visits Bihar on October 4 and 5 to review election preparations. The official poll schedule is expected to be announced next week.