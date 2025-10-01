Which leader holds the record for the shortest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar for 5 days? Satish Prasad Singh, Bihar’s sixth Chief Minister, holds the record for the shortest tenure in the state's history just five days in office in 1968.

Patna:

In the long and eventful political history of Bihar, one name stands out for an unusually brief yet historically significant tenure: Satish Prasad Singh, who served as the state's Chief Minister for only five days, from January 28 to February 1, 1968. At the time, Singh was a first-time MLA, but managed to head a short-lived coalition government. Singh was Bihar’s first non-upper caste CM.

Satish Prasad Singh later moved to national politics. In 1980, he was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha from Khagaria as a Congress MP. Decades later, in 2013, he briefly joined the BJP, only to resign in protest over what he called the party’s failure to adequately represent the Kushwaha community in Lok Sabha elections. Singh passed away in 2020 at the age of 87 due to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Delhi.

List of CMs of Bihar From 1946 to 2025 Nme of the Chief Minister From To Name of the party Nitish Kumar 22 Feb 2015 Incumbent JD(U) Jitan Ram Manjhi 20 May 2014 22 Feb 2015 JD(U) Nitish Kumar 24 Nove 2005 19 May 2014 JD(U) President's rule 7 March 2005 24 Nove 2025 - Rabri Devi 11 March 2000 6 March 2005 RJD Nitish Kumar 3 March 2000 10 March 2000 JD(U) Rabri Devi 9 March 1999 2 March 2000 RJD President's rule 11 Feb 1999 9 March - Rabri Devi 25 July 1997 11 Feb 1999 RJD Lalu Prasad Yadav 4 April 1995 25 July JD, RJD President's rule 28 March 1995 4 Apr 1995 - Lalu Prasad Yadav 10 March 1990 28 March 1995 JD Jagannath Mishra 6 Dec 1989 10 March 1990 Congress Satyendra Narayan Sinha 11 March 1989 6 Dec 1989 Congress Bhagwat Jha Azad 14 Feb 1988 10 Mar 1989 Congress Bindeshwari Dubey 12 Mar 1985 13 Feb 1988 Congress Chandrashekar Singh 14 Aug 1983 12 March 1985 Congress Jagannath Mishra 8 June 1980 14 Aug 1983 Congress President's rule 17 Feb 1980 8 Jun 1980 Ram Sundar Das 21 Apr 1979 17 Feb 1980 JNP Karpoori Thakur 24 Jun 1977 21 Apr 1979 JNP President's rule 30 Apr 1977 24 Jun 1977 - Jagannath Mishra 11 Apr 1975 30 Apr 1977 Congress Abdul Ghafoor 2 Jul 1973 11 Apr 1975 Congress Kedar Pandey 19 Mar 1972 2 Jul 1973 Congress President rule 9 Jan 1972 19 Mar 1972 - Bhola Paswan Shastri 2 Jun 1971 9 Jan 1972 Congress Karpoori Thakur 22 Dec 1970 2 Jun 1971 Socialist Party Daroga Prasad Rai 16 Feb 1970 22 Dec 1970 Congress Presidents rule 6 Jul 1969 16 Feb 1970 - Bhola Paswan Shastri 22 Jun 1969 4 Jul 1969 INC(O) Harihar Singh 26 Feb 1969 22 Jun 1969 Congress Presidents rule 29 June 1968 26 Feb 1969 - Bhola Paswan Shastri 22 March 1968 29 Jun 1968 Congress (O) BP Mandal 1 Feb 1968 2 Mar 1968 Congress Satish Prasad Singh 28 Jan 1968 1 Feb 1968 Congress Mahamaya Prasad Sinha 5 March 1967 28 Jan 1968 JKD KB Sahay 2 Oct 1963 5 March 1967 Congress Binodanand Jha 18 Feb 1961 2 Oct 1963 Congress Deep Narayan Singh 1 Feb 1961 18 Feb 1961 Congress Krishna Singh 2 April 31 Jan 1961 Congress

A close second

Singh’s record of the shortest tenure as CM of Bihar is closely followed by Nitish Kumar, who served for just seven days from March 3 to March 10, 2000. Backed by the Vajpayee-led NDA government at the centre, Nitish was appointed CM despite lacking majority support in the 324-member state assembly. Faced with an inevitable defeat in the vote of confidence, he resigned after just a week.

Bihar elections

As Bihar prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, the Election Commission has released the final voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the total number of eligible voters now stands at 7.42 crore, after the removal of 65 lakh ineligible voters and addition of over 21.5 lakh new voters. In Patna district, the updated list includes 48.15 lakh voters across 14 constituencies 1.63 lakh more than the previous draft.

However, the process has not been without controversy. Opposition parties have accused the EC of manipulating the voter rolls to benefit the BJP, sparking multiple petitions in the Supreme Court. While the court refused to stop the SIR process, it made it clear that legal challenges could still invalidate the final list if wrongdoing is proven. The final hearing on the SIR process is set for October 7, just days after an EC team visits Bihar on October 4 and 5 to review election preparations. The official poll schedule is expected to be announced next week.