'Not afraid of anything, public with us': What Tejashwi Yadav said on withdrawal of security for Rabri, Lalu

Patna:

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday strongly reacted to withdrawal of security for Rabri and Lalu and said those who are afraid have taken security. “We are not afraid of anything. The public is with us. Our workers are brave.... He further said, "Even after becoming the Chief Minister, there has been no change in Samrat Choudhary's thinking... Samrat Choudhary may have become the Chief Minister, but he is the Cheap Minister..."

High drama at Lalu's residence

Last week, a high drama was witnessed at the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Saturday when several RJD leaders stood guard, claiming their leader has "returned" her security cover in protest against "shabby" treatment from the NDA government.

The development came close on the heels of the allotment of 10, Circular Road, a government bungalow which Rabri Devi has been occupying for two decades, in favour of BJP leader and minister Nand Kishor Ram.

The former CM, who has refused to move to 39, Hardinge Road, allotted to her in her capacity as the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council, received yet another snub from the government earlier this week when the security cover enjoyed by her entire family was downgraded.

A plot by the BJP govt to humiliate Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi: RJD

"It is all just a ploy by the BJP-led government to humiliate our leaders Lalu ji, Rabri ji and Tejashwi ji. They have all returned their security cover. But the ruling dispensation could not care less as it would like our leaders to be killed," alleged RJD spokesperson and former MLA Shakti Singh Yadav, who was among the first party leaders to take a seat in front of the gate.

"Henceforth, RJD workers will take it upon themselves to ensure that our leaders are out of harm's way. I am here as a man responsible for their security. I will be joined by many of my colleagues," he said.

RJD leader Abha Lata, who turned up at 10, Circular Road later in the day, did a video chat with Rabri Devi, and showed her the crowd that was standing at the gate. Speaking to reporters, Abha Lata said, "We condemn the actions of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who has cut his teeth under Rabri Devi but is now out to humiliate her. I have told madam that she must not worry. Her husband and son may be away. But she is not alone."

Notably, Rabri Devi's husband Lalu Prasad, the RJD president whom she had succeeded as Bihar CM in 1997, is away in Singapore for medical treatment. Their younger son Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's second-in-command, was said to be in Delhi.

While in Patna, the RJD supremo shares 10, Circular Road with his wife though many party leaders, including Yadav, his heir apparent, insist that Prasad should get a separate house in his capacity as a former CM.

Yadav, a former deputy CM who is currently the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, occupies 1, Polo Road, situated a few hundred metres away, and many RJD leaders claimed that he, too, has "returned" his security cover. However, Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap, who was expelled from the RJD by their father a year ago, had a different take on the imbroglio.

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Lalu and Rabri reject Y security after Z+ downgrade; RJD workers with sticks take guard duty