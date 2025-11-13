What happened in Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Khagaria districts of Bihar in 2020?

Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases — the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year, the state witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout, setting a new milestone in its electoral history. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent.
The counting of votes will take place on November 14, and the results will determine whether the state continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.
Before that, let's take a look at how constituencies under four key districts of Bihar— Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Khagaria— fared during the 2020 Assembly elections.
Aurangabad: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency No.
|Constituency Name
|Winner (Party)
|Runner-up (Party)
|Margin of Votes
|219
|Goh
|Bhim Kumar Singh (RJD)
|Manoj Kumar (BJP)
|12,074 (5.21%)
|220
|Obra
|Rishi Kumar (RJD)
|Prakash Chandra (LJP)
|8,193 (3.68%)
|221
|Nabinagar
|Vijay Kumar Singh (RJD)
|Virendra Kumar Singh (JD(U))
|2,688 (1.17%)
|222
|Kutumba
|Rajesh Kumar (INC)
|Sharrwan Bhuiya (HAM(S))
|14,943 (6.42%)
|223
|Aurangabad
|Anand Shankar Singh (INC)
|Ramadhar Singh (BJP)
|5,162 (2.01%)
|224
|Rafiganj
|Mohammad Nehaluddin (RJD)
|Pramod Kumar Singh (IND)
|9,076 (3.95%)
Gaya: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency No.
|Constituency Name
|Winner (Party)
|Runner-up (Party)
|Margin of Votes
|
225
|
Gurua
|Vinay Kumar (RJD)
|Rajiv Nandan (BJP)
|3,749 (1.72%)
|226
|Sherghati
|Manju Agrawal (RJD)
|Vinod Prasad Yadav (JD(U))
|7,236 (3.22%)
|227
|Imamganj
|Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM(S))
|Uday Narain Choudhary (RJD)
|16,034 (6.78%)
|228
|Barachatti
|Jyoti Devi (HAM(S))
|Samata Devi (RJD)
|4,720 (2.03%)
|229
|Bodh Gaya
|Kumar Sarvjeet (RJD)
|Hari Manjhi (BJP)
|34,158 (12.29%)
|230
|Gaya Town
|Prem Kumar (BJP)
|Akhauri Onkar Nath (INC)
|6,159 (2.37%)
|231
|Tikari
|Anil Kumar (HAM(S))
|Sumant Kumar (INC)
|6,345 (2.84%)
|232
|Belaganj
|Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD)
|Abhay Kumar Sinha (JD(U))
|4,186 (1.97%)
|233
|Atri
|Ajay Yadav (RJD)
|Manorma Devi (JD(U))
|7,923 (3.21%)
|234
|Wazirganj
|Birendra Singh (BJP)
|Shashi Shekhar Singh (INC)
|10,217 (4.06%)
Nawada: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency No.
|Constituency Name
|Winner (Party)
|Runner-up (Party)
|Margin of Votes
|235
|Rajauli
|Prakash Veer (RJD)
|Kanhaiya Kumar (BJP)
|3,011 (1.41%)
|236
|Hisua
|Nitu Kumari (INC)
|Anil Singh (BJP)
|4,589 (1.96%)
|237
|Nawada
|Vibha Devi (RJD)
|Sharwan Kumar (IND)
|2,774 (1.28%)
|238
|Gobindpur
|Md. Kamran (RJD)
|Purnima Yadav (JD(U))
|7,426 (3.02%)
|239
|Warisaliganj
|Aruna Devi (BJP)
|Satish Kumar (INC)
|14,237 (5.84%)
Khagaria: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency No.
|Constituency Name
|Winner (Party)
|Runner-up (Party)
|Margin of Votes
|148
|Alauli
|Ramvriksh Sada (RJD)
|Sadhna Devi (JD(U))
|1,072 (0.56%)
|149
|Khagaria
|Chhatrapati Yadav (INC)
|Poonam Devi Yadav (JD(U))
|3,960 (1.89%)
|150
|Beldaur
|Panna Lal Singh Patel (JD(U))
|Chandan Kumar alias Dr. Chandan Yadav (INC)
|1,963 (0.91%)
|151
|Parbatta
|Dr. Sanjeev Kumar (JD(U))
|Digambar Prasad Tiwary (RJD)
|6,213 (2.86%)