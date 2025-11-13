What happened in Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Khagaria districts of Bihar in 2020? Bihar Assembly Elections: Bihar had a closely contested fight for the power in the 2020 Assembly Elections. Let's take a detailed look at how the Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, and Khagaria districts performed seat-wise during the 2020 polls.

Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases — the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year, the state witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout, setting a new milestone in its electoral history. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14, and the results will determine whether the state continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

Before that, let's take a look at how constituencies under four key districts of Bihar— Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Khagaria— fared during the 2020 Assembly elections.

Aurangabad: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency No. Constituency Name Winner (Party) Runner-up (Party) Margin of Votes 219 Goh Bhim Kumar Singh (RJD) Manoj Kumar (BJP) 12,074 (5.21%) 220 Obra Rishi Kumar (RJD) Prakash Chandra (LJP) 8,193 (3.68%) 221 Nabinagar Vijay Kumar Singh (RJD) Virendra Kumar Singh (JD(U)) 2,688 (1.17%) 222 Kutumba Rajesh Kumar (INC) Sharrwan Bhuiya (HAM(S)) 14,943 (6.42%) 223 Aurangabad Anand Shankar Singh (INC) Ramadhar Singh (BJP) 5,162 (2.01%) 224 Rafiganj Mohammad Nehaluddin (RJD) Pramod Kumar Singh (IND) 9,076 (3.95%)

Gaya: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency No. Constituency Name Winner (Party) Runner-up (Party) Margin of Votes 225 Gurua Vinay Kumar (RJD) Rajiv Nandan (BJP) 3,749 (1.72%) 226 Sherghati Manju Agrawal (RJD) Vinod Prasad Yadav (JD(U)) 7,236 (3.22%) 227 Imamganj Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM(S)) Uday Narain Choudhary (RJD) 16,034 (6.78%) 228 Barachatti Jyoti Devi (HAM(S)) Samata Devi (RJD) 4,720 (2.03%) 229 Bodh Gaya Kumar Sarvjeet (RJD) Hari Manjhi (BJP) 34,158 (12.29%) 230 Gaya Town Prem Kumar (BJP) Akhauri Onkar Nath (INC) 6,159 (2.37%) 231 Tikari Anil Kumar (HAM(S)) Sumant Kumar (INC) 6,345 (2.84%) 232 Belaganj Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD) Abhay Kumar Sinha (JD(U)) 4,186 (1.97%) 233 Atri Ajay Yadav (RJD) Manorma Devi (JD(U)) 7,923 (3.21%) 234 Wazirganj Birendra Singh (BJP) Shashi Shekhar Singh (INC) 10,217 (4.06%)

Nawada: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency No. Constituency Name Winner (Party) Runner-up (Party) Margin of Votes 235 Rajauli Prakash Veer (RJD) Kanhaiya Kumar (BJP) 3,011 (1.41%) 236 Hisua Nitu Kumari (INC) Anil Singh (BJP) 4,589 (1.96%) 237 Nawada Vibha Devi (RJD) Sharwan Kumar (IND) 2,774 (1.28%) 238 Gobindpur Md. Kamran (RJD) Purnima Yadav (JD(U)) 7,426 (3.02%) 239 Warisaliganj Aruna Devi (BJP) Satish Kumar (INC) 14,237 (5.84%)

