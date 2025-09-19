Wazirganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Wazirganj Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Birendra Singh won the Wazirganj seat with a margin of 22,430 votes (12.85%).

Patna:

The Wazirganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 234 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Wazirganj Assembly constituency comes under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Birendra Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Shashi Shekhar Singh of the Congress with a margin of 22,430 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,01,812 votes by defeating Kumar Sarvjeet of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Wazirganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Wazirganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Gaya district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,13,544 voters in the Wazirganj constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,61,977 were male and 1,51,562 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. 1,328 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Wazirganj in 2020 was 1,241 (1,181 men and 60 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Wazirganj constituency was 2,80,347. Out of this, 1,47,200 voters were male, 1,33,139 were female, and eight belonged to a third gender. There were 934 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Wazirganj in 2015 was 506 (336 men and 170 women).

Wazirganj Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Wazirganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Wazirganj Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Wazirganj along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Wazirganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Wazirganj.

Wazirganj Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Birendra Singh won the Wazirganj seat with a margin of 22,430 votes (12.85%). He polled 70,713 votes with a vote share of 40.23%. He defeated Congress candidate Shashi Shekhar Singh, who got 48,283 votes (27.47%). Independent candidate Shital Prasad Yadav stood third with 14,173 votes (8.06%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Awadhesh Kumar Singh won the Wazirganj seat with a margin of 12,759 votes (7.81%). He polled 80,107 votes with a vote share of 47.36%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Birendra Singh got 67,348 votes (39.82%) and was the runner-up. None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 5,869 votes (3.47%).

Wazirganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Birendra Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Awadhesh Kumar Singh (Congress)

2010: Birendra Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Wazirganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Wazirganj Assembly constituency was 1,76,152 or 56.18 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,69,153 or 60.34 per cent.