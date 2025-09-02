Warsaliganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aruna Devi won the Warsaliganj seat with a margin of 9,030 votes (5.4%).

The Warsaliganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 239 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Warsaliganj Assembly constituency comes under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Aruna Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Satish Kumar with a margin of 9,030 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vivek Thakur won from the Nawada Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 67,670 votes by defeating Shrawan Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Warsaliganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Warsaliganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Nawada district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,51,015 voters in the Warsaliganj constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,83,209 were male and 1,67,787 were female voters. 19 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,506 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Warsaliganj in 2020 was 813 (774 men and 39 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Warsaliganj constituency was 3,23,869. Out of this, 1,70,032 voters were male, 1,53,820 were female, and 17 belonged to a third gender. There were 178 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Warsaliganj in 2015 was 329 (315 men and 14 women).

Warsaliganj Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Warsaliganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Warsaliganj Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Warsaliganj along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Warsaliganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Warsaliganj.

Warsaliganj Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aruna Devi won the Warsaliganj seat with a margin of 9,030 votes (5.4%). She polled 62,451 votes with a vote share of 36.49%. She defeated Congress candidate Satish Kumar, who got 53,421 votes (31.22%). Independent candidate Arti Sinha stood third with 39,363 votes (23.00%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aruna Devi won the Warsaliganj seat with a margin of 19,527 votes (11.98%). She polled 85,912 votes with a vote share of 51.19%. Janata Dal United's (JDU) Pradip Kumar got 66,385 votes (39.56%) and was the runner-up. None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 4,851 votes (2.89%).

Warsaliganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Aruna Devi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Aruna Devi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Pradeep Kumar Mahto (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Aruna Devi (Lok Janshakti Party)

February, 2005: Aruna Devi (Independent)

2000: Gayatri Devi Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Ramashray Prasad Singh (Congress)

1990: Deo Nandan Prasad (Communist Party of India)

1985: Bandi Shankar Singh (Congress)

1980: Bandi Shankar Singh (Congress)

1977: Ram Ratan Singh (Janata Party)

Warsaliganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Warsaliganj Assembly constituency was 1,71,160 or 48.76 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,67,842 or 51.82 per cent.