Warisnagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Patna:

The Warisnagar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency number of Warisnagar seat is 132, and it is a general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is a part of the Samastipur district of Bihar and comes under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Ashok Kumar won this seat, defeating CPI(ML) leader Phoolbabu Singh by 13,801 votes.

Warisnagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

In the 2020 Bihar elections, there were 3,22,259 electors - 1,71,198 male, 1,51,050 female and 11 third gender - in Warisnagar. Meanwhile, during the 2015 Bihar elections, there 2,82,076 electors - 1,50,566 male and 1,31,510 female - in Warisnagar, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Warisnagar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Warisnagar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Warisnagar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Warisnagar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Warisnagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, JD-U leader Ashok Kumar received 68,356 (35.97 per cent) votes to win this seat against CPI(ML) leader Phoolbabu Singh, who received 54,555 (28.71 per cent) votes. At third place, LJP leader Urmila Singh received 23,928 (12.59 per cent) votes.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, JD-U leader Ashok Kumar received 92,687 (54.65 per cent) votes to defeat LJP leader Chandrashekhar Rai, who received 34,114 (20.12 per cent) votes. At third place, None of the Above (NOTA) received 9,551 (5.63 per cent) votes.

2020: Ashok Kumar (JD-U)

2015: Ashok Kumar (JD-U)

2010: Ashok Kumar (JD-U)

2009: Vishwanath Paswan (LJP)

2005: Maheshwar Hazari (LJP)

2000: Ram Sewak Hazari (JD-U)

1996: Bhikhar Baitha (Janata Dal)

1995: Pitambar Paswan (Janata Dal)

1990: Pitambar Paswan (Janata Dal)

1985: Ram Sewak Hazari (Independent)

1980: Pitambar Paswan (Janata Party)

1977: Pitambar Paswan (Janata Party)

1972: Chulhai Ram (Congress)

1969: Ram Sewak Hazari (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1967: Ram Sewak Hazari (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1952: Dhanpati Paswan (Socialist Party)

1952: Vashisht Narain Singh (Socialist Party)

Warisnagar Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Warisnagar Assembly constituency was 190,030 or 58.97 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,69,594 or 60.12 per cent.