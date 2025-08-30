'Voter Adhikar Yatra': The idea behind Akhilesh, Stalin and Soren's entry, what it signals for Bihar polls The participation of Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's MK Stalin, and the expected appearance of Hemant Soren in the Voter Adhikar Yatra suggests coordinated outreach across caste and community lines.

Patna:

The ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, has taken on broader political significance as leaders from multiple opposition parties continue to join the 16-day roadshow in Bihar, which was launched on August 17.

The grand finale is scheduled for September 1 in Patna and is likely to be a show of strength by the Opposition to project a united front ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

On August 27, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin participated in the yatra. Three days later, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined the march in Saran district, Bihar.

According to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other opposition leaders are also expected to join in the coming days. The yatra follows a rare display of coordination among opposition parties during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Parliament, during which the INDIA bloc staged a collective protest that led to several adjournments.

The 'vote theft' row

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has claimed that this march is in protest against what they call "vote theft" and aimed at the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The roadshow began on August 17 in Sasaram and has so far covered over a dozen districts, including Gaya, Nawada, Darbhanga, and Purnea. It is scheduled to conclude in Patna after passing through Bhojpur.

Strategy for Bihar polls: Caste representation and more

While the presence of regional allies in the yatra may appear routine, given that DMK, SP, and JMM are all part of the INDIA bloc, it is worth noting that the choice of leaders joining the march could carry strategic undertones.

Akhilesh Yadav, as leader of the Yadav-dominated SP, could be seen as appealing to Bihar's significant Yadav voter base.

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM and JMM chief, is a key tribal leader, and his expected participation could indicate outreach to Bihar’s Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities.

MK Stalin's presence may also carry multiple layers of messaging ranging from solidarity with migrant workers to positioning on religious discourse.

When looked from a poll perspective, these developments hold key in decoding Opposition's strategy for the Bihar elections later this year and tackling the ruling coalition in the state, led by the BJP. Participation of these top brass from opposition parties, including from Congress, may help the INDIA bloc in gaining ground in Bihar and make inroads against the state government.

BJP comes down heavily on Stalin’s inclusion

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya strongly objected to M.K. Stalin’s participation, referencing past remarks by DMK leaders and accusing them of insulting Bihar and Sanatan Dharma. In a post on social media, Malviya said, “Stalin himself has expressed deep hatred and animosity towards Bihar multiple times... Bihar is asking until when will it have to endure a new insult every day?”

Congress brings on unity and shared agenda cards

KC Venugopal, in a post on X, welcomed Akhilesh Yadav’s participation, calling him a "steadfast ally" and commending his role as a voice for the underprivileged. Photos of Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav together were also shared on the platform. Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and a recent Lok Sabha candidate from Saran, was also present at the event.

The yatra’s route and political context

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is seen as part of the Congress and RJD’s joint campaign to mobilise support ahead of state polls. It also aligns with Rahul Gandhi’s recent emphasis on caste equity and the rights of marginalised communities. The march has passed through key districts with mixed demographics, including SC/ST-dominated regions and areas with significant minority and migrant worker populations.