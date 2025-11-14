Voter Adhikar Yatra fails to boost Mahagathbandhan's poll prospects as NDA triumphs along route While Congress and its allies maintained that the yatra was not intended to influence the elections, many viewed it as a political pitch aimed at energising the Mahagathbandhan base.

Patna:

Bihar’s political landscape has seen a significant shift following the state’s recent assembly elections, with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a decisive victory. This result comes despite the high-profile Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. The yatra, which had been launched with much fanfare in August, failed to make the anticipated impact on voters and did little to reverse the fortunes of the Mahagathbandhan.

The primary objective of the Yatra, which began in Sasaram on August 17, was to raise awareness about alleged "vote theft" and to highlight issues surrounding the special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. However, despite the attention garnered by the event, political analysts saw it as an attempt by the opposition coalition to rally support in the crucial days leading up to the polls.

Yatra covered 25 districts in Bihar

While Congress and its allies maintained that the yatra was not intended to influence the elections, many viewed it as a political pitch aimed at energising the Mahagathbandhan base. The Yatra covered a span of 1,300 kilometres, passing through 25 of Bihar’s 38 districts, but the electoral outcomes tell a different story. The NDA candidates were victorious in almost every constituency the march traversed. These areas included Sasaram, Kutumba, Aurangabad, Wazirganj, Gaya, Nawada and Barbigha. The NDA candidates have emerged victorious in all these districts.

The trend continued across several other constituencies as well, including Sheikhpura, Jamui, Munger, Katihar, and Purnia, all of which saw NDA candidates securing wins.

Despite this, there were a few bright spots for the Congress. In Araria, Congress’s Abidur Rahman managed to secure a win, defeating JD(U)’s Shagufta Azim. However, these were exceptions in an otherwise clear defeat for the Mahagathbandhan.

The yatra culminated in Patna on September 1, where opposition leaders from across the country gathered to join Rahul Gandhi in marking the end of the two-week-long march. Ultimately, while the Voter Adhikar Yatra was successful in drawing attention to electoral issues, it did not provide the electoral boost the opposition had hoped for.