'Vote chori began in Gujarat, BJP brought it to national level in 2014': Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: In his remarks, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of stealing votes, and claimed that the two are being assisted by the Election Commission of India.

Patna:

Launching a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that 'vote chori' first began in 2014 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brought it to the national level after 2014. Gandhi said the Gujarat model is about 'vote chori' and the saffron party is winning elections only by stealing votes of the people.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha made the remarks while addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

"They stole the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Maharashtra. We did not say anything because we had no proof. But we found proof in Maharashtra because they overdid it there... The Election Commission added around one crore more votes in Maharashtra after the Lok Sabha elections. All of them went to the BJP," Gandhi said.

In his remarks, the former Congress president accused PM Modi and Shah of stealing votes, and claimed that the two are being assisted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He said Shah claimed that the BJP will remain in power for the next 40 years, adding that the Union Home Minister knows the future only because of 'vote chori'.

"On my way here, a group of 6-year-olds looked at me and said 'Narendra Modi Vote chor'. Children as young as 6 years have understood that votes are being stolen in India," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav like brothers: MK Stalin

During his poll rally, Gandhi was also joined by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who said the Congress MP and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav are like brothers. He said the friendship between them will help the INDIA bloc win the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

The DMK leader also backed Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations and said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will never win if elections are conducted fairly. He also called the Election Commission a 'puppet', which is being remote controlled.

"Rahul Gandhi has exposed the 'vote chori' by the Election Commission. CEC Gyanesh Kumar says that Rahul Gandhi should give an affidavit or apologise. Will Rahul Gandhi ever get scared by all this?... Today, the BJP is attacking them because it has shown how the BJP has turned elections into a joke," Stalin said.