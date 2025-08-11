Vijay Sinha dual voter ID row: EC serves notice to Bihar Dy CM after Tejashwi Yadav's 'fraud' charge Tejashwi's charge against the BJP leader came amid Opposition's tirade against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, ahead of assembly elections later this year.

Patna:

The Election Commission on Sunday issued a notice to BJP leader and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for allegedly carrying two voter ID cards. This came after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who faced similar charges, did a press conference and apprised the media about dual EPIC numbers of Sinha. He also shared the name of the constituencies where the deputy CM was registered as a voter.

The poll body has sought Sinha’s reply till August 14.

“It has come to our notice that your name is registered in the draft electoral roll published during the Special Summary Revision, 2025, at two different locations. Your name appears at Serial No. 757 of the voter list for Polling Station No. 405 in Assembly Constituency No. 182 - Bankipur, with EPIC No. AFS0853341, and also in Assembly Constituency No. 168 - Lakhisarai, Lakhisarai, with EPIC No. IAF3939337. It has further been observed that your name was listed in both constituencies even prior to the current revision. Therefore, you are kindly requested to submit your response regarding this matter by 5:00 PM on 14.08.2025, so that appropriate further action can be taken,” the notice read.

Tejashwi Yadav’s allegations

Earlier, former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav lapped up the issue and rebuked the BJP and the Election Commission over alleged duplicate EPIC numbers of Sinha. Yadav said the ‘fraud’ was also evident on EC’s website, asking whether a notice would be sent to the deputy CM.

He also questioned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of assembly polls in Bihar.

"Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has two EPIC numbers. That too in two different assembly constituencies. In one, the age is 57, and in the other, the age is 60. This is also online on the Election Commission's application. The new voter list, which has been given to the district president of all the parties. This is also there in the new list. So now, who is doing fraud in this? People should know this...There can be only two things: either the entire process of SIR of the Election Commission is fraudulent or the Bihar Deputy CM is a fraud. These are the only two things that can happen," he said.

Vijay Sinha replies over dual ID charges

Responding over Tejashwi Yadav’s allegations, Sinha said he had applied to add his name to the Lakhisarai Assembly and also sought deletion of his name from the previous constituency. He said for some reason, his name was not removed and he even wrote to the BLO in this regard.