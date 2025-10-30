VIDEO: Tej Pratap Yadav, party workers chased away by RJD supporters while campaigning in Bihar's Mahnar The incident took place when Tej Pratap had arrived to campaign for Jan Shakti Janata Dal candidate Jai Singh Rathore on Wednesday. Rathore later alleged that the confrontation was carried out by RJD workers and accused the local RJD candidate, Ravindra Singh, of orchestrating the disruption.

Patna:

Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, faced a tough time during his Bihar elections campaigning in the Mahnar Assembly constituency after supporters of his former party began raising slogans in support of Tejashwi Yadav and the party’s traditional symbol, the lantern. Many in the crowd attempted to chase Tej Pratap away from the venue while clashing with his supporters. The entire chaotic sequence was captured camera.

The incident took place when Tej Pratap had arrived to campaign for Jan Shakti Janata Dal candidate Jai Singh Rathore on Wednesday. Rathore later alleged that the confrontation was carried out by RJD workers and accused the local RJD candidate, Ravindra Singh, of orchestrating the disruption.

Tej Pratap addressed a public meeting in the premises of Hiranand High School in Mahnar from around five to six in the evening. As he spoke, a section of RJD supporters began chanting slogans such as “Tejashwi Yadav zindabad” and “lalten chhap zindabad.” After the speech ended, the group followed his convoy for some distance, forcing him to leave the area.

Tej Pratap had travelled to Mahnar by helicopter, but due to time constraints, the helicopter had left. He was returning by road to his home constituency, Mahua, when the opposition from RJD supporters intensified.

Jai Singh Rathore claimed that he did not face any disruption during the public meeting itself, but the crowd turned hostile as they were leaving. He alleged that Ravindra Singh had engineered the incident as part of a larger plan.

Rathore further accused Ravindra Singh of buying his election ticket for a large amount of money and said that heavy spending was being used to influence voters through cash and liquor. He said that such tactics were an attempt to bring back the atmosphere of fear associated with the earlier years in Bihar. Rathore also requested security support from the administration.

The incident comes at a time when tensions within the Lalu Prasad Yadav family have been increasingly visible. Tej Pratap’s decision to form his own party widened the differences between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. Recently, the two also engaged in public disagreement over the use of the title “jan nayak.” Tej Pratap had argued that true leaders are those who work directly among the people, citing figures like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Karpoori Thakur, B. R. Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi. He suggested that Tejashwi’s claim to the title stems from political inheritance rather than direct public engagement.

There have also been disagreements regarding campaign strategy, with Tej Pratap stating that if Tejashwi campaigned against him in Mahua, he would campaign in Tejashwi’s constituency of Raghopur in response.

