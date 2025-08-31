Video: Tej Pratap fumes after man chants 'Abki Baar Tejashwi Sarkar' at his rally: 'Don't talk nonsense' RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in May expelled Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years over 'disregarding' ethical values in personal life. Lalu also severed family ties with his elder son.

Patna:

Former RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday rebuked a man who chanted a slogan hailing his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav during a public meeting in Bihar’s Jehanabad. Tej Pratap reacted sharply after the man shouted "Abki Baar Tejashwi Sarkar" from the crowd.

Taking strong objection to the remark, Tej Pratap said the government belongs to the people, not any individual.

"Don’t talk nonsense here… Government is formed by people, not by an individual. Nobody should be egoistic about it. ‘Jo Ghamand Mein Rahega, Vo Jaldi Girega’," he said.

In an indirect swipe at his brother, Tej Pratap said people should not fall into the trap of those who want to break ‘Team Tej Pratap Yadav’, an outfit he made after being sacked from the RJD.

“Don’t fall for those who are trying to break the ‘Team Tej Pratap Yadav’. Someone tried to break me, but god gave me another chance. The one who can’t be loyal to their own people, what can they do for the citizens? I don't have the greed to be the CM," he added.

The video is getting fervently viral across social media platforms.

Tej Pratap warns brother against ‘Jaichands’ in RJD

Earlier, Tej Pratap warned his brother against ‘traitors’ flourishing in the RJD. “I want to tell Tejashwi that there is still time. Be cautious of ‘Jaichands’ around you, otherwise, you will see very bad results in the elections. Now, how wise you are will be determined by the election results,” he had said.

Lalu expels Tej Pratap from RJD

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in May expelled Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years over ‘disregarding’ ethical values in personal life. Lalu also severed family ties with his elder son.

“Disregarding ethical values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions. Therefore, due to the aforementioned circumstances, I am distancing him from the party and the family. Henceforth, he will have no role of any kind in the party or the family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years.He is capable of discerning the good and bad, merits and faults of his personal life. Those who maintain relations with him should make decisions at their own discretion. I have always been an advocate of public propriety in public life. Obedient members of the family have embraced and followed this ideology in public life,” RJD chief posted on X.