Video: Massive traffic jam on Digha AIIMS road in Patna due to Kartik Purnima devotees Patna traffic jam: Despite extensive barricading and deployment of police and volunteers managing crowd flow at around 30 ghats in Patna, the overwhelming number of devotees caused severe traffic gridlock on major roads.

Patna:

On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, Patna witnessed a major traffic jam from early morning on Wednesday (November 5), especially on the Digha AIIMS-Patliputra Path Road, where vehicles were stuck in a queue stretching up to 3.5 kilometers. Thousands of devotees flocked to the Ganga ghats for a holy dip, resulting in severe congestion not only on AIIMS Flyover but also on adjacent roads like Atal Path, Ghudadaud Road, Digha Chowk, Marine Drive, and the Patna-Bakhtiyarpur State Highway. School buses and private vehicles alike were caught in the gridlock, moving at a snail’s pace.​

Preparation and challenges for traffic management

The Patna Municipal Corporation had prepared about 30 ghats across five zones with layered barricading and security arrangements to manage the large influx of pilgrims. Despite these measures, the sheer number of devotees overwhelmed the traffic system. The local administration implemented road diversions and traffic advisories but the situation grew challenging due to the simultaneous election-related activities in the city, adding to vehicular volume on the roads.​

What is the significance of 'Kartik Purnima'?

Kartik Purnima is a major Hindu festival observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month. Devotees believe that bathing in the Ganga on this day purifies sins and grants spiritual merit. Across India- from Haridwar and Kashi to Patna and Prayagraj- millions gather at sacred ghats for ritualistic bathing and religious ceremonies. Lamps are lit and prayers offered in reverence to Lord Vishnu, Shiva, and the moon on this auspicious day.​

Public appeal and ongoing efforts

Authorities urged people to avoid unnecessary travel on congested routes during peak hours. Police and administration teams continued efforts to ease traffic congestion through phased vehicle movement and intensified monitoring. Despite the logistical challenges, the spiritual fervour of Kartik Purnima brought thousands out to celebrate this auspicious festival, underscoring the cultural and religious significance of Patna’s riverfront ghats.​

Cultural and social impact

The massive gathering and resultant traffic jam serve as a testament to the spiritual fervor of the people of Patna and the cultural significance of Kartik Purnima. The scenes of traffic snarl drew comparisons with congestions typical of Delhi and Gurugram, reflecting the scale of the festival's celebration in the city. Officials have urged citizens to exercise patience and cooperate with authorities for smooth handling of festivities and traffic.​​