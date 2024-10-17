VIDEO: Man bitten by Russell's Viper grabs snake rushes to hospital, leaving doctors stunned

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parmod arrived at the hospital holding the live snake after it had bitten him.

A shocking incident unfolded in Bhagalpur when a man, bitten by a Russell's viper—one of the world's deadliest snakes—brought the reptile with him to the hospital. This ongoing issue with Russell's vipers in the region has left locals on edge, as these snakes have increasingly been found in homes and hostels over the past few years.

Prakash Mandal, a resident of Mirachak, was bitten by a Russell's viper. In a moment of panic and bravery, he caught the snake by its mouth and took it with him directly to Mayaganj Hospital. Upon entering the emergency ward with the snake in his hand, chaos erupted as doctors and patients alike were alarmed by the sight of the live snake.

Witnesses reported that Prakash stood in the emergency corridor, holding the snake for an extended period while those accompanying him tried to manage the situation. Medical staff expressed concerns about providing treatment until the snake was safely removed, fearing for both Prakash's safety and their own.

Prakash’s condition was reported as critical after the snake bite, and the hospital staff emphasised the urgency of treatment. However, they were unable to initiate any medical procedures until the snake was removed from his grip. Eventually, after some time, Prakash lay down on the floor, still holding the snake, which allowed staff to safely extract it before commencing his treatment.

The incident has reignited concerns about the presence of Russell's vipers in the area, especially along the banks of the Ganges, where residents have faced increasing encounters with this venomous species. Hundreds of Russell's vipers have been rescued in the region, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and safety measures to protect local communities.

As of now, Prakash is still undergoing treatment, and his condition remains serious, drawing attention to the risks posed by these dangerous snakes in Bhagalpur.