Vaishali Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Vaishali Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 125 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is a part of the Vaishali district of Bihar.

The Vaishali Assembly constituency is a part of the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Sidhharth Patel defeated Congress candidate Sanjeev Singh, with a margin of 7,413 votes.

Vaishali Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,28,862 electors - 1,76,745 male, 1,52,103 female and 14 third gender - in Vaishali during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. In 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, there were 2,95,916 electors - 1,59,775 male, 1,36,126 female and 15 third gender - in Vaishali.

Vaishali Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Raghopur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Vaishali Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Vaishali Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Vaishali Assembly Constituency Past Winners

During the 2020 Bihar elections, JD-U's Siddharth Patel received 69,780 votes (35.96 per cent) to win this seat and defeat Congress' Sanjeev Singh, who received 62,367 votes (32.14 per cent). At third place, LJP leader Ajay Kumar Kushwaha received 33,351 votes (17.18 per cent).

In the 2015 Bihar polls, JD-U leader Raj Kishore Singh received 79,286 votes (47.62 per cent) to defeat HAM(S) leader Brishin Patel, who received 48,225 votes (28.96 per cent). At third place, independent candidate Vinay Paswan received 7,975 votes (4.79 per cent).

2020: Siddharth Patel (JD-U)

2015: Raj Kishore Singh (JD-U)

2010: Brishin Patel (JD-U)

2005: Brishin Patel (JD-U)

2005: Brishin Patel (JD-U)

2000: Veena Shahi (Congress)

1995: Raj Kishore Singh (JD-U)

1992: Veena Shahi (Congress)

1991: Hemant Kumar Shahi (Congress)

1990: Brishin Patel (Janata Dal)

1985: Brishin Patel (Lok Dal)

1980: Brishin Patel (Janata Party)

1977: Nagendra Prasad Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Laliteshwar Prasad Shahi (Congress)

1969: Laliteshwar Prasad Shahi (Lok Tantrik Congress)

1967: Laliteshwar Prasad Shahi (Congress)

Vaishali Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Vaishali Assembly constituency was 1,94,073 or 59.01 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,66,498 or 56.27 per cent.