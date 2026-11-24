Patna:

Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) is facing a major political setback in Bihar, with three of its four MLAs reportedly rebelling against the party leadership. The rebel legislators have approached the Assembly Speaker seeking recognition as a separate group, according to sources. The development could intensify the internal crisis in Kushwaha's party, with the three lawmakers reportedly unhappy with several decisions taken by the party leadership.

Who are the three rebel RLM MLAs?

The three RLM legislators who have reportedly moved to form a separate group are:

Madhav Anand: MLA from Madhubani.

MLA from Madhubani. Alok Kumar Singh: MLA from Dinara and state president of RLM.

MLA from Dinara and state president of RLM. Rameshwar Mahato: MLA from Bajpatti.

According to sources, the three lawmakers have submitted an application to the Bihar Assembly Speaker seeking recognition of their separate faction.

Why are the three RLM MLAs unhappy with Upendra Kushwaha?

The simmering discontent among the three legislators reportedly dates back to Upendra Kushwaha's decision to make his son a minister. The move is said to have triggered resentment among the lawmakers, who had been unhappy with the party leadership's decisions for some time.

The three legislators had reportedly expressed their displeasure over various organisational and political decisions taken within the party on several occasions. Their move to seek recognition as a separate group marks a significant escalation in the internal differences. With three of the four RLM legislators reportedly breaking away, Snehlata Kushwaha is the only MLA remaining with Upendra Kushwaha's camp, according to the information. She is also Upendra Kushwaha's wife.

Son's ministerial appointment reportedly triggered resentment

The discontent among the three legislators reportedly began when Upendra Kushwaha facilitated the induction of his son, Deepak Prakash, into the Bihar Cabinet despite not being a member of either House of the legislature at the time. The three MLAs are said to have publicly expressed their displeasure over the decision and alleged that the party's functioning was increasingly being driven by family interests.

The rebel lawmakers reportedly claim that they are not consulted on important decisions and that Deepak Prakash is given preference over elected representatives. They have alleged that family members are increasingly being accommodated in political and organisational positions, leaving the three legislators out of the decision-making process.

Allegations of favouritism towards Kushwaha's son and daughter-in-law

The differences reportedly deepened over the party's role in preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. According to the allegations raised by the three MLAs, Deepak Prakash's name was put forward for meetings held by the NDA to coordinate arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. They further claimed that his name was proposed for the stage at the Prime Minister's programme instead of that of Alok Kumar Singh, who is the RLM's Bihar state president.

The legislators are also reportedly unhappy with the party's organisational arrangements. While Alok Kumar Singh holds the post of state president, they claim that working presidents Prashant Kumar and Subhash Kumar are being entrusted with most of the organisational responsibilities.

The alleged preferential treatment has also extended to Kushwaha's daughter-in-law, Sakshi Mishra, according to the rebel camp. A few months ago, the party reportedly forwarded her name for the post of general secretary of the Nagarik Parishad and even issued a letter in connection with the appointment. However, the proposal was subsequently withdrawn following opposition, the input said.

RLM's internal differences surfaced during MLC election

The internal rift had reportedly become visible even during the recent MLC election, when RLM leader Rampukar Singh filed his nomination as a rebel candidate. The three MLAs had reportedly indicated that they would campaign in support of Singh, reflecting their growing differences with the party leadership. However, the rebel candidate eventually withdrew his nomination following the intervention of Bihar Chief Minister, according to sources.

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