Upendra Kushwaha named NDA's Rajya Sabha candidate from Bihar, to file nomination on March 5

New Delhi:

Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha has been named the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. He is scheduled to file his nomination on March 5, following late-night discussions with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Kushwaha reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Naveen, where discussions focused on the vacant Rajya Sabha seat and the political situation in Bihar.

NDA poised to win majority of Bihar seats

With the NDA holding a strong majority in Bihar’s 243-member Assembly, the alliance is expected to secure four out of five Rajya Sabha seats from the state. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is likely to win one seat.

Rajya Sabha biennial elections schedule

The Election Commission announced that biennial elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 16. These seats are falling vacant at different times in April across 10 states: Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar.

The distribution of seats going to polls is as follows:

Maharashtra: 7

Tamil Nadu: 6

West Bengal: 6

Bihar: 6

Odisha: 4

Assam: 3

Chhattisgarh: 2

Haryana: 2

Telangana: 2

Himachal Pradesh: 1

Key members retiring

Several prominent Rajya Sabha members are retiring this year, including:

Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Harivansh Narayan Singh (JDU), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ram Nath Thakur (JDU), Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A), Kiran Chaudhary (BJP), KTS Tulsi (Congress), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Upendra Kushwaha (RLM), Saket Gokhale (TMC), Ritabrata Banerjee (TMC), Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Congress), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), GK Vasan (TMC-M), and M Thambidurai (AIADMK).