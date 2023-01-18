Wednesday, January 18, 2023
     
Union Minister Ashwini Choubey beats plate in protest against Nitish govt over Buxar farmers' issue | WATCH

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey recently visited Buxar where farmers have been protesting for fair compensation for their pieces of land acquired by a power company.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Patna Updated on: January 18, 2023 18:32 IST
Image Source : TWITTER Ashwini was seen beating a plate

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, who has been consistently raising farmers' issues in Baxuar, staged a protest against the Nitish government by beating a steel plate. 

The minister tweeted a video clip on Wednesday in which he is seen beating the dish and raising anti-government slogans. 

"The problem of the farmers in Buxar was not resolved. Chief Minister Nitish Babu came...and left after having a picnic. There is an atmosphere of chaos in the government of JDU-RJD-Congress and other supporting parties in Bihar. Today, I symbolically exposed the failures of the Bihar government with the workers by banging the plate," he tweeted with a video clip.

