Union Minister Ashwini Choubey beats plate in protest against Nitish govt over Buxar farmers' issue | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ashwini was seen beating a plate

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, who has been consistently raising farmers' issues in Baxuar, staged a protest against the Nitish government by beating a steel plate.

The minister tweeted a video clip on Wednesday in which he is seen beating the dish and raising anti-government slogans.

"The problem of the farmers in Buxar was not resolved. Chief Minister Nitish Babu came...and left after having a picnic. There is an atmosphere of chaos in the government of JDU-RJD-Congress and other supporting parties in Bihar. Today, I symbolically exposed the failures of the Bihar government with the workers by banging the plate," he tweeted with a video clip.

Also Read: When Union Minister Ashwini Choubey broke down during press conference | Here's why- WATCH