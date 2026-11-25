Bhojpur:

Two youths were killed, and another sustained serious injuries after six armed men allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at a wedding in Bihar's Bhojpur district, triggering panic among guests. The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Chakia village, under the jurisdiction of Muffassil police station.

Preliminary information suggests that the wedding of Neha, daughter of local resident Naresh Yadav, was underway when the firing broke out. The wedding procession had arrived from Padminiya village, which falls under Krishna Garh police station.

Six armed criminals suddenly opened fire

The 'Jaimala' ceremony had been completed after the procession arrived, and guests had finished dinner and were chatting when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, six armed men arrived at the wedding venue on two motorcycles and opened fire without warning. The sudden burst of gunfire caught the guests off guard, turning the celebrations into scenes of panic and confusion.

During the firing, one youth was shot near his left ear and on the right side of his head, while another sustained bullet injuries to his abdomen, right upper arm, and the area around his left shoulder and elbow. Both died before they could be taken to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Kumar, 20, son of Sanoj Yadav, and Deepak Kumar, 21, son of Mahant Yadav. Both were residents of Shubhkaranganj village under Muffassil police station limits.

The injured youth has been identified as Sonu Kumar, 18, son of Surendra Yadav, who hails from Daulatpur village. He sustained a bullet injury to his right thigh.

With the help of local residents, all three were taken to Ara Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared Rahul and Deepak dead. Sonu is undergoing treatment.

Police constitute SIT to nab accused

Upon receiving information about the incident, SDPO-1 Sushil Kumar reached the hospital along with police personnel. He spoke to the injured youth to gather details about the incident and subsequently visited the crime scene to initiate an investigation.

"Around 11:00 PM, near a wedding ceremony in Chakia village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station, three individuals were shot, out of whom two have died... The injured individual is out of danger. A previous dispute has come to light as the motive behind this incident. We have formed an SIT, and the perpetrators who committed the incident have been identified," the SDPO said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to arrest the accused. The police have also identified the names of some suspects and are conducting raids to apprehend them. Further investigations are underway.

(With IANS inputs)

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