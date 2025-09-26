Triveniganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Triveniganj Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, the seat was won by Janata Dal (United) candidate Veena Bharti who defeated Santosh Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 3031 votes.

The Triveniganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 44 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Triveniganj Assembly constituency comes under Supaul district of Bihar. In the 2020 assembly elections, the seat was won by Janata Dal (United) candidate Veena Bharti who defeated Santosh Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 3031 votes.

The Triveniganj Assembly constituency is part of the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Dileshwar Kamait won the Supaul parliamentary seat by defeating Chandrahas Chaupal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 169803 votes.

Triveniganj Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Triveniganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 286147 voters in the Triveniganj constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 148500 were male and 137641 were female voters. Only 6 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 946 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Triveniganj in 2020 was 178 (175 men and 3 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Triveniganj constituency was 258549. Out of this, 135081 voters were male, 123463 were female. Only five voters were there in the third gender category. There were 335 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Triveniganj in 2015 was 78 (55 men and 23 women).

Triveniganj Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Triveniganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Triveniganj Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Triveniganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Triveniganj Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Veena Bharti won the seat with a margin of 3031 votes (1.74%). He polled 79458 votes with a vote share of 44.84%. He defeated RJD candidate Santosh Kumar, who got 76427 votes (43.13%). LJP candidate Renu Lata Bharti stood third with 5194 votes (2.93%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Veena Bharti won the seat with margin of 52400 votes (13.01%). LJP candidate Anant Kumar Bharti got 37469 votes (23.99%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Veena Bharti (JDU)

2015: Veena Bharti (JDU)

Triveniganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Triveniganj Assembly constituency was 177208 or 61.93 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 156215 or 60.42 per cent.