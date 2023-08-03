Watch video: Trains running on broken track for two months in Bihar, no solution yet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Broken train track in Bihar between Khajauli Railway Station and Lalit Laxmipur Halt on the Darbhanga-Jayanagar rail section of Samastipur Railway Division.

Bihar: A crack in the railway track between Khajauli Railway Station and Lalit Laxmipur Halt on the Darbhanga-Jayanagar rail section of Samastipur Railway Division has surfaced. According to reports, the crack is almost two months old but it hasn't been repaired in a proper manner.

Despite crack in track, train traffic continues

The track is broken near pillar numbers 32/21 and 32/23 in Tahar village between gumti number 24 and 25, which is about three km south of Khajauli railway station located in Jaynagar-Darbhanga railway block.

Due to cracks and damages in the railway track, all goods trains and trains are running at a speed of 10 to 20 km/h for about two months.

According to the information received, the people grazing cattle in Tahar village saw the broken railway track and informed the gateman.

The Gatemen conveyed this information to Khajauli station master after which railway officials immediately reached there and tightened the track using a clip joint and resumed the train traffic.

Even after two months, no concrete solution

It is being told that two months have passed, but even after this, the department has not solved the problem completely as the broken track needs to be repaired through welding.

Due to the fault in the track, all freight and superfast trains are moving with caution.

If this problem is not resolved in time then it can lead to a major accident.

When asked to respond about the problem, the station master refused to answer.

