'Too much of arrogance...': Sadhu Yadav, Rabri Devi's brother, questions Tejashwi over family feud | EXCLUSIVE

Patna:

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Anirudh Prasad Yadav, popularly known as Sadhu Yadav, came out in support of Rohini Acharya on Monday amid the ongoing feud in the Lalu Prasad Yadav family and blamed Tejashwi Yadav for the party's drubbing in the recently concluded assembly elections in Bihar.

Sadhu Yadav, the brother of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, said if someone from outside the Lalu Yadav's family is responsible for this, then it is extremely unfortunate. He said this feud is neither good for the family, nor the party.

"Whatever happened with Rohini was wrong. Tejashwi is Rohini is younger brother. If he is misbehaving with someone, then it is extremely unfortunate. Rabri Devi is my sister; she has said a lot of things, but I have never said anything against her. So, how can he (Tejashwi) say this against Rohini?" he told India TV in an exclusive interview.

"If he (Tejashwi) is so good, then why didn't he give his kidney (to Lalu Prasad). If he wants the post, then he should have given his kidney. He is running the party, but he couldn't give his kidney. How can he say this (against Rohini)?" he added.

Criticising Tejashwi for RJD's rout in the 2025 Bihar elections, the former Bihar MLA said the ex-deputy chief minister has made those his advisers who have "zero knowledge about anything". "He thinks his father will do everything, but it is Sadhu Yadav who has built the party. He is blaming the family, but now his party has finished, it won just 25 seats," he told India TV.

The family feud in the RJD has intensified following party's loss in Bihar polls, with Acharya 'disowning' Tejashwi and quitting politics. In her statements, Acharya - who has moved to her in-laws in Mumbai - blamed Tejashwi for the family feud and said her parents and sisters are supporting.

Interestingly, no one else from the Yadav family has responded to Acharya's allegations. However, expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has come out in support of Acharya and said he will not tolerate an insult to his sister.