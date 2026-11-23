Patna:

Three people have been arrested for creating a disturbance and tearing down posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and other NDA leaders on the Nitish Setu in Vaishali district of the state. The police have also registered a case against 11 named accused and 100 to 150 unidentified persons in connection with the incident.

The FIR was registered at Rustampur police station based on footage from the Raghopur block area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dheeraj Kumar, Pramod Kumar and Gautam Kumar, all of whom are adults.

RJD supporters create ruckus at Nitish Setu

Hours after Prime Minister Modi i inaugurated the six-lane bridge on November 21, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters allegedly created a ruckus, tearing down posters and banners of the Prime Minister and other leaders. They also raised slogans in support of party leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

Videos of the incident, which have gone viral on social media, show RJD supporters waving party flags, pulling down posters, and raising slogans on the bridge. Several supporters can also be seen riding motorcycles across the bridge while chanting slogans in support of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

The incident triggered a political controversy after videos of the incident surfaced on social media. Acting on the basis of the footage, Vaishali police have taken action.

Prime Minister Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other leaders had visited Raghopur, the Assembly constituency of Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, to inaugurate the bridge.

Why has Nitish Setu become a political flashpoint?

The Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge, named Nitish Setu, has been at the centre of a political dispute in Bihar. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has demanded that the bridge be named after Akshaywat Rai, a freedom fighter and socialist leader from the Vaishali district of Bihar. He has also questioned the Centre's financial contribution to the project and sought an explanation for the reported change in an earlier proposal to name it after Guru Gobind Singh.

The RJD has also claimed credit for the construction of the bridge, describing it as one of its achievements. However, Union Minister Lalan Singh dismissed the party's claims while addressing a gathering on Sunday.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor also rejected the RJD's assertion, saying neither the RJD nor the BJP had contributed to the project and crediting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's efforts for the bridge's construction.

The bridge, which connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna to Bidupur in Vaishali, also provides connectivity to Raghopur, the Assembly constituency represented by Tejashwi Yadav.

With rival parties staking claims over the project and its naming, Nitish Setu has emerged as a fresh political flashpoint in Bihar. It remains to be seen whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will respond to the controversy.

(Report: Raja Babu)

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