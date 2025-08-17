'This is a fight to save the Constitution,' says Rahul Gandhi as he launches 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar At the launch of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram, Bihar, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on BJP and RSS.

Launching the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ from Sasaram, Bihar, Congress MP and leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “This is a fight to save the Constitution. In the whole country, RSS and BJP are trying to erase it,” he said before setting off on the 16-day yatra. Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of systematically stealing elections from assembly polls to Lok Sabha contests through manipulation of electoral rolls and collusion with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“In Maharashtra, opinion polls predicted INDIA bloc’s win, and we won in the Lok Sabha polls. But just four months later, the BJP alliance swept the assembly elections. We investigated and found that the ECI added 1 crore new voters after the Lok Sabha elections. Wherever these new voters were added, BJP won,” he claimed.

‘We have evidence, but they want silence’

Rahul further alleged that in at least one Karnataka constituency, over one lakh votes were manipulated, directly resulting in a BJP win. He said the Congress sought video footage and voter data but was stonewalled by the ECI. “We held a press conference. The very next day, the EC asked me to file an affidavit. But they don’t ask BJP leaders for the same when they make similar claims. What kind of neutrality is this?”

He turned his attention to Bihar specifically, warning voters that "vote theft is happening in Bihar" and vowed not to let the BJP "steal" another election.“I know PM Modi will not conduct a true caste census. But we will. We’ll expose the SIR (Special Institutional Registration) conspiracy too,” Gandhi said.

He thanked RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav for attending the event despite health concerns.

‘Bihar is the mother of democracy’: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking before the yatra’s launch said, “Pandit Nehru, Ambedkar, Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi—they fought for your right to vote. Now, that right is being challenged from the Red Fort itself.” Kharge said that the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is “not just a political campaign but a fight for India's soul.”

“Voting rights belong to the poor, the marginalized, everyone. They cannot be snatched by bureaucratic manipulation or digital theft,” he added.

‘This is not theft, it dacoity’: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav echoed Rahul and Kharge. “They are declaring people dead to delete their names from voter lists. This is not ‘vote chori’—it’s dacoity. Modi ji and Shah ji should know that Bihar will not allow this,” he said. “‘Vote ka adhikar, matlab chhot ka adhikar.’ You cannot crush the voice of the marginalized using institutions like the ECI,” he warned.