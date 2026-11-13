This 6-lane bridge in Bihar to be known as 'Nitish Setu'; PM Modi to inaugurate on November 21

Patna:

The Kacchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur six-lane bridge in Bihar will be named as “Nitish Setu” after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, announced Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the bridge to the nation on November 21. In a post on X, Choudhary said, "Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bihar on November 21. On this occasion, the Honourable Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the six-lane Kacchi Dargah–Raghopur–Bidupur Bridge, which the state government has named ‘Nitish Setu’. The Honourable Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for and inaugurate various public welfare and development projects during the event in Rajapakar."

Know about Kacchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur six-lane bridge

The 19.76 kms Kacchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur six-lane bridge was built at a cost pf around Rs 4,988 crore. The bridge will connect Patna and Vaishali and will cut travel time to 20 to 25 minutes. The six-lane bridge will provide a key link between NH-31 and NH-32 and was constructed by a joint venture of Larsen & Toubro and South Korean firm Daewoo.

This 19-kilometer-long bridge over the Ganges will not only connect the two banks but also open up new development opportunities for North and South Bihar. This bridge will simplify the journey from Patna to Vaishali, reduce travel time, and strengthen the connectivity between North Bihar and the capital

The NDA government in Bihar will complete one year on November 20th. The following day, on November 21st, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar and dedicate the six-lane Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge, also known as the "Nitish Setu," to the nation.

Bihar govt announces measures to make education system more transparent

The Bihar government has announced a new initiative to address the concerns of Gen Z and students across the state. Under the initiative, all suggestions and grievances raised by students will be uploaded on a dedicated digital portal. The Bihar government has set a 30-day deadline for resolving every complaint registered on the portal. "If a grievance is not resolved within the stipulated period, a support camp would be organised once a month at the Chief Minister's level to address the pending issues," Chaudhary said.

He further said that connecting the youth of Bihar with education, skills, and opportunities is the government's topmost priority. "Our goal is to build a high-quality and modern education system so that children of Bihar do not have to go to other states for better education," the CM said.

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Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary meets Nitish Kumar, briefs him on development works