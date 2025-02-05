Tejashwi Yadav will be made Bihar CM: Lalu Prasad's big announcement in Nitish's bastion

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav, addressed a public gathering in Islamnagar, emphasising the need to unite and make Tejashwi Yadav the next Chief Minister of Bihar. Speaking on the occasion of the 24th death anniversary of the late Krishna Ballabh Prasad, Lalu highlighted the importance of solidarity and commitment to the people of Bihar.

During his address at the Khanqah School Ground, Lalu reiterated his stance, stating, "We have neither bowed down to anyone, nor will we. What Lalu Prasad Yadav says, he does." He made it clear that the time has come to unite and form a government in Bihar with Tejashwi Yadav at the helm.

Before addressing the crowd, Lalu paid his respects at the Maa Jagdamba temple and the Mazar of Lodi Shah. His speech focused on building a stronger, unified front for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, stressing the need for a collective effort to protect the country and the state's future.

Lalu also promised that if the RJD-led government comes to power, women in Bihar will receive a direct transfer of ₹2,500 into their accounts, similar to the model in Jharkhand. He also pledged free electricity for the people of the state. His remarks aimed at rallying support for Tejashwi, urging people to join forces and ensure a strong, secure future for Bihar and the nation.

In his trademark style, Lalu Prasad once again showed his leadership and determination, calling for unwavering support for his son, Tejashwi, and the RJD’s vision for the future. His speech energized the crowd, with the promise of a prosperous Bihar under Tejashwi’s leadership.