'People have voted for change': Tejashwi Yadav ahead of counting in Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said the Mahagathbandhan was winning Bihar Election 2025 with a clear majority, asserting that people of the state have voted for a change this time.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the vote counting on Friday, Tejashwi said people in Bihar have voted in large numbers irrespective of their caste and religion. He was flanked by VIP chief Mukesh Sahani and CPI-ML leader Deepankar Bhattacharya during the presser.

“We are fully confident that we will form a government with a clear majority. This election has seen over 80 lakh more voters compared to 2020, which is a record in itself. People from all sections of society, irrespective of caste or religion, have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Mahagathbandhan. The people have voted for change, and we are certain that we are winning this election,” he said.

Addressing the media, Deepankar Bhattacharya said that the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan were alert and determined to ensure that the vote counting process is conducted properly. He also urged the Election Commission to guarantee a fair and transparent counting procedure.

"This time's election we saw was like an obstacle race... This time we saw that all those people who managed to save their names in the voter list came to vote... Another obstacle is that the counting of votes happens properly. Let the mandate that has come be allowed to come... All our organizations have talked among themselves. All our workers are ready. With vigilance, people will stay at the counting centers throughout the day. The Election Commission should ensure that the counting happens in a clean and fair manner," he said.