Tejashwi Yadav faces massive protest in his own constituency Raghopur against poor infrastructure

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav faced fierce opposition in his constituency Raghopur after residents protested against poor roads. Some students even blocked way of Deputy Chief Minister's convoy.

Tejashwi Yadav was visiting Raghopur to launch development schemes worth Rs 60 crores, however, in Malikpur village, the people of the Mahadalit community blocked Tejashwi's way.

People blocked Tejashwi's way and demanded that he should announce the construction of a new road.

Some students also protested against Tejashwi as they wanted to raise the issue related to college and stadium.

The protesters said that people from a particular caste are not allowing the road to be built in the Mahadalit Tola region. They mentioned that applications have been given to Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister but nothing concrete has happened.

Another protester said that they need a proper road in the Mahadalit township of Malikpur.

It was after a lot of struggle that Tejashwi Yadav was able to reach the venue to inaugurate new projects.

