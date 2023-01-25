Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Bihar
  4. Tejashwi Yadav faces massive protest in his own constituency Raghopur against poor infrastructure

Tejashwi Yadav faces massive protest in his own constituency Raghopur against poor infrastructure

Tejashwi Yadav was visiting Raghopur to launch development schemes worth Rs 60 crores, however, in Malikpur village, the people of the Mahadalit community blocked Tejashwi's way.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2023 12:50 IST
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
Image Source : PTI Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav faced fierce opposition in his constituency Raghopur after residents protested against poor roads. Some students even blocked way of Deputy Chief Minister's convoy.

Tejashwi Yadav was visiting Raghopur to launch development schemes worth Rs 60 crores, however, in Malikpur village, the people of the Mahadalit community blocked Tejashwi's way.

People blocked Tejashwi's way and demanded that he should announce the construction of a new road.

Some students also protested against Tejashwi as they wanted to raise the issue related to college and stadium.

The protesters said that people from a particular caste are not allowing the road to be built in the Mahadalit Tola region. They mentioned that applications have been given to Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister but nothing concrete has happened.

Another protester said that they need a proper road in the Mahadalit township of Malikpur.

It was after a lot of struggle that Tejashwi Yadav was able to reach the venue to inaugurate new projects.

ALSO READ Lucknow building collapse: Samajwadi Party MLA Shahid Manzoor's son detained in Uttar Pradesh

ALSO READ | Lakhimpur Kheri case: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Top News

Related Bihar News

Latest News