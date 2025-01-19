Tejashwi Yadav given key role in RJD ahead of Bihar Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar political news: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has given Tejashwi Yadav the authority to make decisions regarding the party's strategy for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year. In a resolution passed during the RJD's national executive committee meeting in Patna on Saturday, it was decided that Tejashwi Yadav would be responsible for making decisions on internal party matters, including party tickets and other key issues.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, as well as Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their eldest daughter Misa Bharti.

What did Tejashwi say on party's decision?

Talking to reporters after the national executive meeting, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The trust that everyone has shown in me and the responsibilities that have been given to me are big. I will perform as per the expectations of the party leaders.

"It is only when the party organisation is strong, accountable, lives up to the expectations of the people, we will be able to win elections and serve the people of the state. We will win the coming assembly polls in Bihar. We have to make a new Bihar a developed state we have to take everyone along. We will soon intensify our membership drive."

He said the party has a vision and a blueprint for progress and overall development of the state. "All sections will be taken care of when we form the government. The work that we did in 17 months, could not be done in the last 18 years," Yadav said.

"Now, the top priority of the party will be our organisational elections. It will be held from panchayats, mandals, zilas to the top level of the party. An open convention of the party will be held on July 5 at Bapu Sabhagar here after completion of the organisational polls," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar

Yadav criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for stating that women's fashion in the state improved after he took office two decades ago. Kumar had made this comment earlier while attending the state-wide 'Pragati Yatra' in Begusarai district.

Yadav said the CM needed to remember that "he is the chief minister and not a women's fashion designer. It is not that the daughters of Bihar earlier did not wear good clothes. They also covered themselves with self-respect (swabhiman) and self-reliance (swavalamban)."

Kumar's statement is a direct insult to women of the state, Yadav said, adding, "The CM is now tired... he is not competent to run the state."

(With PTI inputs)

