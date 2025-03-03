Tejashwi Yadav criticises Bihar govt's budget ahead of elections: 'Written with ink of lies' The Bihar government on Monday presented the state budget in the assembly. The budget provisioned a capital outlay of Rs 3.17 lakh crore.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Party leader and former Deputy CM of Bihar, criticised the budget presented by the Nitish Kumar government in the assembly. He said that the budget is Rs 3.17 lakh crore, but the revenue is not coming. He asked the government how it reached that much. He also called it an exaggerated budget.

Tejashwi said, "Bdget jhoonth ki syaahi see likha hua hai..." (The budget is written with the ink of lies). Tejashwi listed scores of issues to corner he government. He said that no stadium was built in any block in 10 years. Raking the issues of bridge collapses in Bihar, Tejashwi said that bridges and culverts keep collapsing. He said, "We are concerned about Bihar, these people are concerned about saving the government."

As this budget was the last before the assembly elections, Tejashwi said, "they are not the people who will come to power again." Tejashwi also said that he has been demanding 200 units of free electricity, Rs 2,500 for women under Mai Behan but the government paid no heed.