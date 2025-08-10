Tejashwi, Cong claim Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha possesses two voter IDs; seek action against 'fraud' Former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also lapped up the issue and rebuked the BJP and the Election Commission over alleged duplicate EPIC numbers of Sinha. Yadav said the 'fraud' is also evident on EC's website, asking whether a notice would be sent to the deputy CM.

Patna:

After a row over RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav allegedly carrying two EPIC numbers amid the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has now come under scrutiny.

The Bihar unit of the Congress party has alleged that Sinha possesses two EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) numbers. As per the claim, one of his voter ID cards is registered in Lakhisarai, while the other is from Bankipur, Patna.

The grand old party also alleged that Sinha had filled the SIR form at both the places.

“The biggest fraud turned out to be Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha! Sir is a voter in two places – Lakhisarai and Bankipur, Patna. Sir has filled SIR forms in both places.– His name has appeared in the draft lists in both places,” Bihar Congress posted on X while posing several questions.

Congress reiterates Rahul's BJP-EC 'collusion' claim

According to the Congress party, in the draft list issued after the 2025 voter revision (SIR), a card in the name of Vijay Sinha appears in Lakhisarai. This card bears the EPIC number IAF39393370, lists his age as 57, and names his father as the late Sharda Raman Singh. The serial number on this card is 274.

The second card, meanwhile, is from the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna. This one lists the name as Vijay Kumar Sinha, father’s name as Sharda Raman Singh, and an age of 60 instead of 57. The EPIC number on this card is AFS0853341, with a serial number of 767.

The state unit of the party reiterated Rahul Gandhi’s claim of ‘collusion’ between the BJP and the Election Commission.

Tejashwi Yadav targets EC, BJP

Former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also lapped up the issue and rebuked the BJP and the Election Commission over alleged duplicate EPIC numbers of Sinha. Yadav said the ‘fraud’ is also evident on EC’s website, asking whether a notice would be sent to the deputy CM.

He also tore into the EC for conducting voter list revision in Bihar, asserting that it was an invalid exercise and the issue will be brought to the notice of court.

"Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha have two EPIC numbers. That too in two different assembly constituencies. In one, the age is 57, and in the other, the age is 60. This is also online on the Election Commission's application. The new voter list, which has been given to the district president of all the parties. This is also there in the new list. So now, who is doing fraud in this? People should know this...There can be only two things: either the entire process of SIR of the Election Commission is fraudulent or the Bihar Deputy CM is a fraud. These are the only two things that can happen," he said.