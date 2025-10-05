Tej Pratap Yadav walks the ramp in 'dhoti-kurta,' social media goes buzzing | VIDEO A video of Tej Pratap Yadav walking the ramp in a dhoti-kurta has gone viral. On the to audience demand, he showcased his walk at an awards show, and his classic desi look is now making waves on social media.

Patna:

The atmosphere ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections is heating up, and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, is once again in the spotlight. A new video of him walking the ramp in a traditional dhoti-kurta has gone viral on social media. The clip is reportedly from an awards show, where Tej Pratap impressed the audience with his distinctive Indian attire and confident demeanor.

Known for his unique style and unconventional appearances in Bihar politics, Tej Pratap is making news this time not for a statement or controversy, but for his desi ramp walk. Recently, his social media team shared the video, which went viral within hours, drawing widespread appreciation and comments from users across platforms.

In the video, Tej Pratap is first seen walking the ramp alone, drawing applause and cheers from the audience. On audience demand, he walked the ramp again alongside the show's management team amid chants of "Once more, once more!" The video quickly went viral, trending across platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

How did social media react?

As the video of his ramp walk goes viral on social media, users are praising Tej Pratap's new style and confident stride.

A user in the comment section wrote: "Super performance."

"Isse bolate hai multi-talented," commented another user.

"Teju bhaiya alag hi hai," said the third user in a comment section.

Another person wrote: "Pure hearted person teju bhaiya."

Tej Pratap and his looks

This is not the first time Tej Pratap has grabbed attention with his distinctive style. On various occasions, he has been seen playing the flute dressed as Lord Krishna or performing Jalabhishek as a devotee of Lord Shiva. His persona combines theatricality with experimentation. In one memorable instance, he even surprised everyone by making policemen dance on stage during a political event.

Tej Pratap's flair extends beyond social media. He often creates political controversies with his statements. Ahead of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, he stirred controversy by declaring, "Lord Ram will not come to Ayodhya on January 22nd." During his tenure as a minister, he frequently cycled to his office to convey a message of simplicity. He even speaks about his dreams and "dialogues" with deities.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap has created a stir in Bihar politics by announcing his new political party, the Janshakti Janata Dal. After separating from the RJD, he released a poster on social media, declaring himself the national president. The party's election symbol is a blackboard, while the slogan is "Social Justice, Social Rights, and Total Change."

