Tej Pratap Yadav to start 'Janata Darbar' at his residence from June 30: Check timings Janata Durbar will be held from 6 to 8 pm at my residence at 26 M Street Road from Monday 30th June, Tej Pratap wrote on X.

Patna:

Lalu Prasad's son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday made a big announcement, saying he will start Janata Darbar at his residence from June 30. He has shared this information on his social media account on X.

“People's Court, direct solutions to people's problems, ready to be your voice among you. Let's create a new chapter of Bihar together, always with you, always with Bihar. Janata Durbar will be held from 6 to 8 pm at my residence at 26 M Street Road from Monday 30th June,” Tej Pratap wrote on X.

What is the timing of Janata Darbar?

Tej Pratap said that the Janata Darbar will be held from Monday, June 30 at his residence from 6 to 8 pm.

Tej Pratap Yadav expelled from RJD

On May 25, RJD president Lalu Prasad expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and snapped all family ties with him, stating that his actions were "irresponsible" and not in accordance with public conduct.

Yadav had announced on social media that he was "in a relationship for 12 years" with a woman, despite being married and his divorce petition still pending before a family court. He, however, deleted the post a few hours later, claiming on X that his Facebook page was "hacked".

Lalu Yadav, who announced his drastic move on social media, made no mention of the previous day's happenings, but criticised his elder son's actions, public conduct and "irresponsible behaviour", saying "disregard for moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle to achieve social justice".

He admonished Yadav for behaving in a manner "not in consonance with the values of my family" and declared that "he shall have no role, henceforth, in the party and the family. He is expelled from the party for six years".

A few months left for Bihar assembly polls

The development came with barely a few months left for the Bihar assembly polls, which the RJD will fight under the leadership of Prasad's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav.

Born to Lalu and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of Bihar, the two brothers are among four of nine siblings active in politics.

The couple's eldest child, Misa Bharti, is the party MP from Pataliputra, while another daughter, Rohini Acharya, made an unsuccessful maiden attempt from Saran in the Lok Sabha polls last year.