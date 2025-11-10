Tej Pratap Yadav predicts Janshakti Janata Dal will win 10-15 seats in Bihar elections In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP won 42 of these 122 seats, the RJD 33, JD(U) 20, Congress 11, and the Left parties secured 5.

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav has expressed confidence that his party will win between 10 and 15 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. Speaking in Patna, the Mahua constituency candidate said the final outcome will be known on November 14, when the results are announced. Speaking to reporters in Patna on Monday, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “We will win. Our party will win 10–15 seats.”

When asked about who would form the next government, he replied, “Let’s see what happens. The results will be out on November 14. I am not omniscient, so I cannot tell you anything.” Earlier, on November 9, Yadav told reporters that the election campaign had been “very intense” and predicted a change of government in Bihar.

Tej Pratap Yadav gets Y+ security

Tej Pratap Yadav said that his security has been increased due to threats to his life. “My security has been increased because there is a threat to my life. There are many enemies who are working to get me killed,” he said. Yadav was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) earlier this year. Following his removal, he launched his own party the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) and is contesting from Mahua, which voted in the first phase on November 6.

Bihar elections: Second phase on November 11

After a record voter turnout in the first phase, 122 assembly seats will go to the polls in the second phase on November 11.

Key constituencies include:

East Champaran (11 seats)

Madhubani and Gaya (10 each)

West Champaran (9)

Sitamarhi (8)

Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar (7 each)

Araria and Aurangabad (6 each)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP won 42 of these 122 seats, the RJD 33, JD(U) 20, Congress 11, and the Left parties secured 5.