Tej Pratap Yadav caught threatening policeman, forcing him to dance on Holi, BJP calls it 'Jungle Raj' | VIDEO A viral video of Tej Pratap Yadav forcing a policeman to dance on Holi has sparked a political controversy in Bihar. BJP and JDU slam RJD, calling it a return of 'Jungle Raj'.

A fresh political controversy erupted in Bihar after a video surfaced of Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, allegedly threatening a policeman and forcing him to dance during a Holi celebration. In the viral video, Tej Pratap can be seen sitting on a stage, holding a microphone, and instructing people below. At one point, he orders a policeman to dance, threatening to suspend him if he refuses. The incident reportedly took place at a Holi event hosted at Tej Pratap’s residence in Patna.

JDU slams Tej Pratap, says 'Bihar has changed'

Reacting to the video, JDU national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan strongly criticised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, stating that such behavior has no place in today’s Bihar.

"The era of ‘Jungle Raj’ is over, but look at the behavior of Lalu’s eldest son. He is ordering a policeman to dance and threatening to take action if he refuses. The Lalu family must understand that Bihar has changed, and there is no room for such actions anymore," Ranjan said.

BJP calls it a 'trailer of Jungle Raj'

The BJP also launched a scathing attack on Tej Pratap, calling it an example of RJD's lawlessness and misuse of power.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Like father, like son. Earlier, Lalu Yadav controlled the law and turned Bihar into a Jungle Raj. Now, even when out of power, his son is using threats and pressure to make policemen dance at his command. He is even threatening suspension for non-compliance."

He further warned that if RJD returns to power, Bihar will once again be plunged into lawlessness.

"This is just a trailer. If RJD ever comes back to power, they will break the law and control law enforcement officers like puppets. This is why keeping them away from power is necessary," Poonawalla added.

Political tensions rise in Bihar

The viral video has ignited political tensions in Bihar, with the ruling JDU and BJP targeting RJD over its past record of governance. Meanwhile, RJD has yet to issue a response on the matter.

As the controversy grows, political observers believe this incident could become a major flashpoint in Bihar's upcoming elections, with the opposition using it to corner the RJD leadership.