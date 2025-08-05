Tej Pratap Yadav forms coalition of 5 minor parties to contest Bihar Assembly elections The five parties with whom Tej Pratap Yadav announced a coalition include Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP), Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP) and Sanyukt Kisan Vikas Party (SKVP).

Patna:

In a significant development just ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday announced the formation of a coalition of five minor parties to contest the assembly elections.

Check list of all five parties

The five parties with whom he announced a coalition include Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP), Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP) and Sanyukt Kisan Vikas Party (SKVP).

Yadav, who was recently expelled from the RJD by his father Lalu Prasad Prasad, made the announcement at a press conference, which was also attended by national presidents of the five parties.

Tej Pratap to contest from Mahua seat

During the press briefing, he said that he will contest the assembly polls, due later this year, from the Mahua seat which he had represented till 2020 when RJD had shifted him to Hasanpur.

"People are free to make fun of me, but I will tread my own path. Our coalition will move forward together to ensure social justice, social rights, and the complete transformation of Bihar. "If people give us the mandate, we will work towards the development of the state. We will work to fulfill the dreams of Ram Manohar Lohia, Karpoori Thakur and Jayaprakash Narayan," he said.

Yadav said he will contest the polls from Mahua assembly seat as an Independent candidate. "People are supporting me, and a large number of people are now connected with my 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav', a social media platform to reach out to people," he added.

Tej Pratap expelled from RJD on May 25

The former Bihar minister was expelled from the party on May 25 by his father Lalu Prasad for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Tej Pratap Yadav unfollows RJD, Misa Bharti on X amid ongoing family feud