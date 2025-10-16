Tej Pratap Yadav files nomination: What does his election affidavit reveal about his assets and legal cases? Tej Pratap Yadav, after being expelled from RJD, has filed his nomination from Mahua on a Janshakti Janata Dal ticket. His affidavit reveals assets worth Rs 2.88 crore, eight pending criminal cases and educational qualification up to Intermediate.

Patna:

With the Bihar Assembly election dates gradually approaching, political activities in the state are picking up pace. On Thursday, Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav filed his nomination papers from the Mahua Assembly seat in Vaishali district. The move comes as after Tej Pratap was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by his father and party founder Lalu Prasad Yadav. Following his expulsion, Tej Pratap launched his own political outfit. His election affidavit has now revealed details about his assets, education and criminal cases.

Total assets worth nearly Rs 2.88 crore

According to Tej Pratap Yadav's nomination affidavit for 2025, he has declared total assets worth approximately Rs 2.88 crore.

Movable Assets: Rs 91,65,629.49

Rs 91,65,629.49 Immovable Assets: Rs 1,96,47,914

Rs 1,96,47,914 Total Assets: Rs 2,88,13,543.49 (approximately Rs 2.88 crore)

The affidavit shows no liabilities, meaning Tej Pratap has declared no loans or dues against his name.

How many criminal cases pending?

The affidavit also mentions that eight criminal cases are currently pending against Tej Pratap Yadav. These include several charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as Sections 147, 149, 188, 307, 333, 353, 427, 504, among others. Provisions from the SC/ST Act and the Epidemic/Disaster Management Act have also been invoked in some of these cases.

Income and educational qualifications

For the financial year 2024–25, Tej Pratap declared a total income of Rs 22,93,254, of which Rs 22,67,919 falls under tax-free income as per Section 10(17) of the Income Tax Act. In terms of education, Tej Pratap is an Intermediate (Class 12) pass, having completed his studies in 2010 from Ram Mohan Roy Seminary +2, Bihar School Examination Board, Patna.

Tej Pratap's promise to Mahua voters

During the nomination process, Tej Pratap Yadav was seen carrying a photograph of his late grandmother. Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, he said, "I have worked a lot for Mahua. When I was an MLA here, I got approval for a medical college. Now I promise that if people give me another chance, I will ensure an engineering college for Mahua. I will continue the development works I started. I filed my nomination with my grandmother’s blessings, just as my father used to do during elections."

When Will Mahua Vote?

Tej Pratap previously represented the Mahua constituency until 2020, after which he contested from Hasanpur in the last Assembly elections. This year, voting in Mahua will take place on November 6, and results will be declared on November 14.

