Exclusive: Tej Pratap Yadav breaks silence on viral photo, confesses love for Anushka | Watch

Patna:

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has spoken for the first time about the social media post that sparked a major controversy and ultimately led to his expulsion from the party for six years. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Tej Pratap admitted that he had shared the pictures and the post in question. Breaking his silence, he openly said, "Yes, I fell in love—everyone falls in love at some point."

Last month, a post appeared on Tej Pratap's verified Facebook account stating that he and Anushka had been "in love and in a relationship for 12 years." The post included a photo of the two together, which quickly went viral and sparked widespread debate online. As the controversy grew, Tej Pratap attempted damage control, claiming his Facebook account was hacked. He later took to X and denied responsibility for the post and calling the shared photo 'edited'. He also accused unknown individuals of trying to 'defame and harass' him and his family.

'I fell in love...'

"I posted the picture with Anushka. That was my post—I shared it myself," said Tej Pratap Yadav, adding that "One has to pay the price for love. I fell in love; I don't believe I did anything wrong."

"Everyone has seen the post and knows what it was. Everyone falls in love. Whatever price had to be paid, was paid. If I fell in love, I did—it wasn't a mistake. As for what sacrifices were made or not, I don't wish to discuss that now. My focus is on Bihar and its people," he added.

No one can remove me from the hearts of the people: Tej

"No one can remove me from the hearts of the people. I will definitely return to the party. The people will take us forward. We’ll see how things unfold during the elections," said Yadav.

When asked about his controversial social media post and subsequent expulsion from the party, Tej Pratap said, "I don’t want to talk about the past now. My focus is on Bihar and the upcoming elections. Everyone loves us—and that bond with the people cannot be broken."

Former Bihar minister further said that he plans to undertake a yatra for the people. "The name of the yatra will be decided at that time," he said.

Tej Pratap said, "The people will decide my role. I am constantly reaching out to them. My father is supreme to me. I will contest the Bihar elections. No one can be removed from the hearts of the people—family members are never erased from the heart. Enemies exist at every step, and sometimes even within the household. The public will give a fitting reply to my enemies."

It is worth noting that Tej Pratap was expelled from the party and reportedly distanced by his own family after his photo with Anushka went viral, sparking political controversy.

