Tej Pratap Yadav arrested for backing Jan Suraaj in Bankipur byelection, alleges Prashant Kishor

Patna:

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) founder Tej Pratap Yadav's decision to support Jan Suraaj in byelections to the Bankipur assembly constituency led to his arrest, said Prashant Kishor on Sunday, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing its power to suppress the Bihar bandh called over a day ago by students' unions over the NEET paper leak.

Tej Pratap on Saturday announced he would support Kishor, commonly known as PK among supporters, for the Bankipur byelection, which was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Tej Pratap fielded social activist Veena Mandavi for the bypoll but her nomination papers were rejected after which the JJD chief announced his support for Kishor.

"Tej Pratap announced his support yesterday, and at 1:30 am last night, Tej Pratap was arrested and sent to Beur Jail. This shows how scared these people are. Under what section was he arrested? Why was he arrested? The police administration should explain this," Kishor told reporters in Patna.

According to Tej Pratap's lawyer Jagannath Singh, the former Bihar minister is in the Beur Central Jail after being remanded to judicial custody. His arrest was also condemned by Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rohini Acharya, who said their brother was arrested wrongfully under false charges. They demanded that Tej Pratap must be released immediately.

The police have not commented on his arrest till now, though.

"But the fact remains that he was arrested from a Patna mall at 7.30 pm yesterday and the FIR got lodged at the police station concerned only around 12.15 am on Sunday. Tomorrow, I shall be moving before a competent court for bail, where I will also highlight the anomaly," Jagannath Singh said.

Coming to the Bankipur byelection, the polling will be held on July 30 and the counting of votes will be done on August 3. The ruling BJP has fielded Abhishek Kumar Sinha, who will take on RJD's Rekha Gupta. This seat has traditionally been a BJP stronghold, as Nabin has been four straight elections from here.

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