Tarari Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Tarari Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Sudama Prasad won the Tarari seat with a margin of 11,015 votes (6.56%).

Patna:

The Tarari Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 195 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Tarari Assembly constituency comes under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Sudama Prasad of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Narendra Kumar Pandey with a margin of 11,015 votes. Later, Sudama Prasad won the 2024 Lok Sabha Election from the Arrah Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,808 votes by defeating Raj Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and left the Tarari constituency. Vishal Prashant of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the 2024 bypoll by defeating Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) Raju Yadav by a margin of 10,612 votes.

Tarari Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Tarari Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhojpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,05,326 voters in the Tarari constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,64,324 were male and 1,40,994 were female voters. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 2,439 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tarari in 2020 was 1,845 (1,760 men and 85 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Tarari constituency was 2,87,160. Out of this, 1,56,882 voters were male, 1,30,264 were female, and 14 belonged to a third gender. There were 79 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tarari in 2015 was 758 (523 men and 235 women).

Tarari Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Tarari constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Tarari Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Tarari along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Tarari Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Tarari.

Tarari Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Sudama Prasad won the Tarari seat with a margin of 11,015 votes (6.56%). He polled 73,945 votes with a vote share of 43.53%. He defeated Independent candidate Narendra Kumar Pandey, who got 62,930 votes (37.05%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kaushal Kumar Vidyarthi stood third with 13,833 votes (8.14%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Sudama Prasad won the Tarari seat with a margin of 272 votes (0.18%). He polled 44,050 votes with a vote share of 28.79%. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Gita Pandey got 43,778 votes (28.61%) and was the runner-up. Congress candidate Akhilesh Prasad Singh stood third with 40,957 votes (26.77%).

Tarari Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2024 Bypoll: Vishal Prashant (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2020: Sudama Prasad (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2015: Sudama Prasad (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2010: Narendra Kumar Pandey (Janata Dal United)

Tarari Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Tarari Assembly constituency was 1,70,399 or 55.81 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,53,004 or 53.28 per cent.