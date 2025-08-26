Tarapur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates In recent years, Mewalal Chaudhary of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] won the seat in 2015 and 2020. After his death in 2021, Rajiv Kumar Singh, also from JD(U), won the by-election, continuing the party’s hold over the seat.

Patna:

Tarapur is one of the 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It falls under the Jamui (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, along with five other assembly segments. Located in Munger district, Tarapur plays an important role in regional politics and has a history of strong caste-based electoral patterns.

The Tarapur constituency comprises CD Blocks Asarganj, Tarapur, Tetiha Bamber, and Sangrampur, along with Gram Panchayats Ramankabad (West), Ramankabad (East), Majhgyan, Murade, Gangata, Dariyapur-1 & 2, and Kharagpur (NA) of the Kharagpur CD Block. It is a General category seat and is dominated by the Kushwaha community, which has largely dictated the electoral outcomes here for decades.

Veteran politician Shakuni Choudhary, a Kushwaha leader, represented Tarapur six times, first winning as an independent in 1985. Before him, Tarini Prasad Singh, also from the Kushwaha caste, won the seat twice. In 2010, Neeta Chaudhary of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] defeated Shakuni Choudhary. In 2015, Mewalal Chaudhary, Neeta’s husband, won the seat, defeating Shakuni Choudhary, who was then a candidate of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Mewalal Chaudhary was re-elected in 2020 but passed away in 2021, necessitating a by-election. In the 2021 bypoll, Rajiv Kumar Singh emerged victorious, continuing the trend of Kushwaha dominance in the region.

Tarapur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 317,340 voters in the Tarapur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 171,393 were male and 145,939 were female voters. 8 voters belonged to the third gender. A total of 988 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tarapur in 2020 was 1,437 (1,378 men and 59 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Tarapur constituency was 289,179. Out of this, 155,970 voters were male, 133,200 were female, and 9 belonged to the third gender. There were 1,015 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tarapur in 2015 was 228 (219 men and 9 women).

Tarapur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Tarapur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Tarapur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Tarapur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Tarapur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Mewalal Chaudhary of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] won the Tarapur seat with a margin of 7,225 votes. He polled 64,468 votes with a vote share of 36.93%, defeating Divya Prakash of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who secured 57,243 votes (32.80%). The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Mina Devi finished third with 11,264 votes (6.45%).

Following Mewalal Chaudhary’s demise in 2021, a by-election was held in the constituency, where JD(U)’s Rajeev Kumar Singh emerged victorious. He secured 79,090 votes, achieving a vote share of 46.62%—an increase of nearly 10 percentage points from the previous JD(U) performance. He defeated RJD’s Arun Kumar Sah, who polled 75,238 votes (44.35%). LJP’s Kumar Chandan finished a distant third with 5,364 votes (3.16%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Mewalal Chaudhary of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] won the Tarapur seat with a margin of 11,947 votes. He polled 66,411 votes with a vote share of 43.62%. He defeated Sakuni Choudhary of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), who secured 54,464 votes (35.77%). Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Sanjay Kumar stood third with 5,017 votes (3.30%).

1977 – Kaushalaya Devi (Janata Party)

1980 – Narayan Yadav (Communist Party of India)

1985 – Shakuni Choudhury (Independent)

1990 – Shakuni Choudhury (Indian National Congress)

1995 – Shakuni Choudhury (Samta Party)

1998^ – Parvati Devi

2000 – Shakuni Choudhury (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005 (Feb) – Shakuni Choudhury (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005 (Oct) – Shakuni Choudhury (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010 – Neeta Choudhary (Janata Dal (United))

2015 – Mewalal Chaudhary (Janata Dal (United))

2020 – Mewalal Chaudhary (Janata Dal (United))

2021 (Bypoll) – Rajeev Kumar Singh (Janata Dal (United))

Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Tarapur Assembly constituency was 1,73,013, or 55.08 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,19,947, or 52.66 per cent.