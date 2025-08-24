Taraiya Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Taraiya Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: According to the Election Commission of India, the total population in Taraiya was 3,02,679 during the 2020 Assembly elections. Of these, 1,60,380 were male, 1,42,292 were female and seven were third gender.

The Taraiya Assembly constituency is one of the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar where polling will be held later this year. According to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, the Taraiya Assembly constituency, which falls in Bihar's Saran district, is number 116 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Earlier, it was a part of the Chapra Lok Sabha constituency, but now falls under the Maharajganj seat.

Currently, this seat is represented by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Janak Singh, who had defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sipahi Lal Mahto in the 2020 Assembly elections by 11,307 votes.

Taraiya Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Taraiya Assembly constituency is a part of the Saran district.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the total population in Taraiya was 3,02,679 during the 2020 Assembly elections. Of these, 1,60,380 were male, 1,42,292 were female and seven were third gender.

During the 2015 Bihar elections, the total number of voters in the Taraiya Assembly constituency was 2,78,206 - 1,49,865 male, 1,28,335 and six third gender, as per the ECI.

Taraiya Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI will soon announce the polling date for the Taraiya Assembly constituency.

Taraiya Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

Along with the polling date, the poll body will also announce the result date for the Taraiya Assembly constituency.

Taraiya Assembly Election 2025: Candidates

The political parties are yet to announce their candidates for the Bihar elections.

Taraiya Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 elections, BJP's Janak Singh defeated RJD candidate Sipahi Lal Mahto with a margin of 11,307 votes. While Singh received 53,430 (32.15 per cent) votes, Mahto got 42,123 (25.35 per cent) votes. Meanwhile, independent candidate Sudhir Kumar Singh was at the third place, with 15,425 (9.28 per cent) votes.

In the 2015 Bihar elections, RJD's Mudrika Prasad Rai won this seat, with 69,012 votes (47.88 per cent). He defeated BJP's Janak Singh, who bagged 48,572 votes (33.70 per cent).

2020: Janak Singh (BJP)

2015: Mudrika Prasad Rai (RJD)

2010: Janak Singh (BJP)

2005: Ram Das Rai (RJD)

2000: Ram Das Rai (RJD)

1995: Ram Das Rai (Janata Dal)

1990: Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Janata Dal)

1985: Ram Das Rai (BJP)

1980: Prabhunath Singh (Congress)

1977: Dharam Nath Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Prabhunath Singh (Congress)

1969: Prabu Narayan Singh (Janata Party)

1967: Dharam Nath Singh (Samyukta Socialist Party)

Taraiya Assembly Constituency: Voter turnout

The voter turnout during the 2020 elections in Taraiya Assembly constituency was 54.9 per cent, with 1,66,185 people casting their votes. In 2015, the voter turnout recorded in Taraiya Assembly constituency was 51.81 per cent, with 1,44,128 people exercising their franchise.