Sursand Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

The Sursand Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 26 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sursand Assembly constituency comes under Sitamarhi district of Bihar. In 2020, Dilip Ray of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Sayed Abu Dojana of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 8876 votes. The Sursand Assembly constituency comes under the Sitamarhi Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Devesh Chandra Thakur won from Sitamarhi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 51356 votes by defeating Arjun Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Sursand Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Sursand Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 322038 voters in the Sursand constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 169570 were male and 152456 were female voters. 12 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 971 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sursand in 2020 was 275 (265 men and 10 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sursand constituency was 286656. Out of this, 151375 voters were male, 135277 were female and only 4 belonged to a third gender. There were 839 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sursand in 2015 was 325 (213 men and 112 women).

Sursand Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sursand constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sursand Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sursand Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sursand Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Dilip Ray won the seat with a margin of 8876 votes (5.14%). He polled 67193 votes with a vote share of 38.63%. He defeated RJD candidate Sayed Abu Dojana, who got 58317 votes (33.53%). LJP candidate Amit Choudhari stood third with 20281 votes (11.66%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Syed Abu Dojana won the seat with 52857 votes (33.73%). Independent candidate Amit Kumar got 29623 votes (18.9%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Pappu Kumar Chaudhary stood third with 15662 votes (9.99 %).

2020: Dilip Ray (JD-U)

2015: Syed Abu Dojana (RJD)

2010: Shahid Ali Khan (JD-U)

2005: Yadav (RJD)

2000: Jainandan Pd Yadav (JD-U)

1995: Nagendra Prasad Yadav (JD)

1990: Ravindra Prasad Sahi (INC)

1985: Ravindra Prasad Sahi (IND)

1980: Nagendra Prasad Yadav (INC)

1977: Ram Charitra Rai Yadav (INC)

1972: Ram Charitra Rai Yadav (INC)

Sursand Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sursand Assembly constituency was 173930 or 54.01 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 156718 or 54.67 per cent.