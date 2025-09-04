Sultanganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates In 2020, Lalit Narayan Mandal of the Janata Dal United won the seat by defeating Lalan Kumar of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 11,565 votes.

Patna:

The Sultanganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 157 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sultanganj Assembly constituency comes under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Lalit Narayan Mandal of the Janata Dal United won the seat by defeating Lalan Kumar of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 11,565 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Giridhari Yadav won from the Banka Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,03,844 votes by defeating Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Sultanganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Sultanganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhagalpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,26,124 voters in the Sultanganj constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,72,849 were male and 1,53,260 were female voters. 15 voters belonged to the third gender. 699 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sultanganj in 2020 was 785 (759 men and 26 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sultanganj constituency was 3,09,131. Out of this, 1,64,723 voters were male, 1,44,386 were female and 22 belonged to a third gender. There were 371 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sultanganj in 2015 was 806 (605 men and 201 women).

Sultanganj Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sultanganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sultanganj Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sultanganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sultanganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United candidate Lalit Narayan Mandal won the seat with a margin of 11,565 votes. He polled 72,823 votes with a vote share of 42.58%. He defeated Indian National Congress candidate Lalan Kumar, who got 61,258 votes (35.82%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Nilam Devi stood third with 10,222 votes (5.98%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United candidate Subodh Roy won the seat with a margin of 14,033 votes. He polled 63,345 votes with a vote share of 40.94%. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party Himanshu Prasad got 49,312 votes (31.87%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Lalan Kumar stood third with 14,073 votes (9.1%).

2020: Lalit Narayan Mandal (Janata Dal United)

2015: Subodh Roy (Janata Dal United)

2010: Subodh Roy (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Bhaskar (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Bhaskar (Janata Dal United)

2000: Ganesh Paswan (Samata Party)

1995: Fanindra Choudhary (Janata Dal)

1990: Fanindra Choudhary (Janata Dal)

1985: Umesh Chandras Das (Congress)

1980: Nand Kumar Manjhi (Congress)

1977: Jageshwar Mandal (Janata Party)

Sultanganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sultanganj Assembly constituency was 1,95,092 or 59.82 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,54,740 or 50.06 per cent.