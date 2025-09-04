Sugauli Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Sugauli Assembly Election 2025: Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Er Shashi Bhushan Singh won the Sugauli constituency in 2020 by defeating the Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate Ramchandra Sahni with a margin of 3,447 votes.

Patna:

The Sugauli Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 11 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sugauli Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Er Shashi Bhushan Singh of the RJD won the seat by defeating Vikassheel Insaan Party (VSIP) candidate Ramchandra Sahni with a margin of 3,447 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, BJP candidate Ramchandra Sahni registered a win in the Sugauli constituency. In 2010, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ramchandra Sahni registered his victory from the seat.

Sugauli Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Sugauli Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,70,643 voters in the Sugauli constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 85,940 voters were male and 83,891 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 812 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sugauli in 2020 was 696 (679 were men and 17 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sugauli constituency was 1,55,513. Out of this, 80,375 voters were male and 74,459 were female. There were 679 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sugauli in 2015 was 127 (118 were men and 9 were women).

Sugauli Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sugauli constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sugauli Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sugauli Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sugauli Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Er Shashi Bhushan Singh won the seat with a margin of 3,447 votes (2.05%). He polled 65,267 votes with a vote share of 38.26%. Singh defeated VSIP candidate Ramchandra Sahni, who got 61,820 votes (36.24%). LJP candidate Vijay Prasad Gupta stood third with 14,188 votes (8.32%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ramchandra Sahni won the seat with a margin of 7,756 votes (5.07%). He polled 62,384 votes with a vote share of 40.12%. RJD candidate Om Prakash Choudhary got 54,628 votes (35.13%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Shashi Bhushan Singh stood third with 15,004 votes (9.65%).

Sugauli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Er Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD)

2015- Ramchandra Sahni (BJP)

2010- Ramchandra Sahni (BJP)

October, 2005- Ramchandra Sahni (BJP)

February, 2005- Vijay Prasad (RJD)

2000- Vijay Prasad Gupta (KSP)

1995- Chandra Shekhar Dwiwedi (Independent)

1990- Ramashray Singh (CPM)

1985- Suresh Kumar Mishra (Congress)

1980- Ramashray Singh (CPM)

1977- Ramashray Singh (CPM)

1972- Azizul Haque (SOP)

Sugauli Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,68,390 or 59.36% in the Sugauli Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,52,972 or 59.84%.